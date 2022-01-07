Wages in Bitcoin as a solution to inflation

During 2021, salaries in Bitcoin they seem to have been there solution for many people against rising inflation of the pandemic period.

From famous sports names to political figures, the general trend is that of prefer the risk of volatility in the price of cryptocurrencies, compared to the continuous decrease in the purchasing power of one’s salary.

Salaries in Bitcoin: Prefer the risk of volatility to inflation

The rise in global inflation in 2021 has reached mind-boggling numbers to the point that more and more people prefer to receive salaries in Bitcoin than in fiat currency.

According to reported, in the United States, the growth has been so fast and furious that the government demanded an increase in the cost of living of nearly 6% for people living on social security. This was the largest increase in four decades.

And precisely from the United States, in the same year, by sportsmen of the caliber of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Okung of the National Football League (NFL), to political figures, the desire to convert or directly receive their salary in Bitcoin has been made public.

The Okung’s case, reviewed by Joe Pompliano (brother of the famous crypto influencer Anthony Pompliano) caused a sensation. Basically, the NFL athlete, by his choice, decided to convert half of his $ 13 million annual salary into BTC in December 2020, when 1 BTC = $ 27,000

In March 2021, when the price of Bitcoin soared to $ 61,000, Pompliano pointed out how inevitably that half of Okung’s salary had grown in value, thus also increasing its purchasing power, something that could never have happened with fiat currency.

Salaries in Bitcoin: a refuge for politicians too

The second part of 2021, the issue of “Bitcoin salaries” saw unexpected involvement from politicians.

Thus, while in Argentina, the deputy José Luis Ramón presented a bill to introduce bitcoin salary payments and cryptocurrencies, in El Salvador Bitcoin has even become fiat currency, exactly the September 7, 2021,

To follow, also in the United States, some politicians have started talking about Bitcoin salaries with a lot of emphasis, claiming to be in favor of cryptocurrencies.

First among all, the mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, who was the first US politician to volunteer to receive 100% of the salary in Bitcoin, also offering the opportunity to public sector employees. To follow, too Eric Adams, il mayor of New York City, he publicly stated that he accepts his firsts three salaries in BTC.

BTC to attract new employees

In late December, the New York Times he pointed out which is in strong growth also the number of Silicon Valley professionals who leave the world giants of Twitter, Amazon and Meta to get rich in the cryptocurrency sector, opening or working for a crypto startup.

For this, some companies have adjusted to offering the salary in Bitcoin to attract new employees to their team.

Accept a bitcoin salary it may be a solution to inflation for many but it is also a willingness to live with high risk exposure.

In 2021 alone, the price of bitcoin reached $ 67,000 and subsequently plummeted below $ 30,000, before rebounding again. Ethereum saw all-time highs of around $ 4,800 on December 1, only to drop to around $ 3,600-$ 3,900.

For people who they ardently believe in the future of cryptocurrencies, are open to volatility and risk and have a long-term time horizon, bitcoin payment can be a new and exciting way to increase your wealth.