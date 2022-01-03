Wait for a heart transplant and take an exam

There story by Diego Arce Jiménez is going around the world. And it shows that nothing can stop those who strongly believe in their dreams. The boy was in the hospital waiting for a heart transplant that would save his life. And just that day he was supposed to take the university entrance exam. Exam he took from the hospital room where he was hospitalized.

In Chile, the exams for admission to university have recently begun. Diego Arce Jiménez he couldn’t miss this opportunity, since his dream was to study. But he also had to think about his health, as he needed a heart transplant. And destiny wanted the dates of the two most important events in his life to coincide. How to do?

The choice of Diego Arce Jiménez went viral in a short time. And his decision has inspired many other young people who are looking for their place in the world. In particular, those who have decided to continue their studies to achieve the goals set in their life.

Diego Arce Jiménez is 20 years old, is Chilean and is hospitalized Gustavo Fricke of Viña del Mar, in the region of Valparaíso, Chile. From that same room where he was waiting for a new heart, the young man took the entrance exam for the university.

The boy is suffering from a genetic heart disease. And only a heart transplant could have saved him. Shortly before taking the university entrance test, his health conditions worsened and the doctors decided that he should be admitted to hospital. However, he was worried about his academic future. And so he asked the hospital managers if he could take the entrance exam from his room, so as not to miss the opportunity to continue his studies.

His health condition was critical, as he had spent 116 days hospitalized in the Cardiovascular Critical Patients Unit. But the doctors agreed. Staff at the Department of Education Assessment, Measurement and Recording (Demre) kept a close eye on him throughout the exam.

Just because I’m hospitalized doesn’t mean I have to pause my whole life so I wanted to give it and if the score doesn’t agree with me, well I can do it again until I have something that satisfies me. I want to give up so as not to leave anything pending for after the transplant.

Said the boy, who then added:

I would like to study Industrial Civil Engineering, there are several friends who study the same thing and it attracts my attention for the administrative work which can be in various fields, because after the transplant, as you take immunosuppressants due to low defenses, you cannot expose yourself .

Diego, despite his health conditions, dreams of his future and is determined to achieve every dream he has set out to catch. His companions and family encourage him from a distance and this still gives him greater strength and confidence in himself.

Anyone who has read his story on the internet could not fail to appreciate the courage of the determined young man who dreams of studying at university. We wish him to be able to continue his studies peacefully and become whatever he wants.