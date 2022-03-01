Wait, John Mulaney divorced Anna Marie Tendler because she didn’t want kids?

ads

After six years of marriage, comedian John Mulaney and his wife Anna Marie Tendler announced that they would be divorcing in May 2021. John was the one who decided to end their marriage.

That same month, the Saturday Night Live alum became romantically linked to actress Olivia Munn. Fans were taken aback by how quickly he moved on, and even more so when he revealed in September 2021 that he and Olivia were expecting a child together.

Their son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, was born in November 2021; for those trying to do the math, Malcolm’s birth chronology suggests that he may have been conceived while John and Anna were still together.

Now, while John appears to be embracing fatherhood, it appears his ex-wife is making plans of her own to start a family. But did Anna always imagine herself to be a mother? Let’s discuss!

Source: Getty ImagesAnna Marie Tendler appears to be injecting herself with hormones in a new Instagram post.

On February 28, Anna shared a cryptic photo on Instagram, showing a woman with long brown hair stripping down to her underwear and injecting a needle into her stomach. Her face is not shown, but judging from her hair, her petite frame, and the fact that Anna mostly shares self-portraits on Instagram, we can probably guess that the woman is Anna.

“Eggs too easy,” the caption read. He also added the hashtag “#roomsinthefirsthouse” to point out that this image was part of his art series of the same name. Based on the caption and the injection site, it appears that he was injecting himself with hormones to prepare her body. for egg freezing.

Shortly after sharing the intimate moment, Anna reposted it to her Instagram Story, explaining that she “would like to clear up a common misnomer” about her work.

Source: Getty Images

“This is not a photo diary. I never comment on anything. I rarely post photos chronologically,” she wrote, noting that the photo might not be recent. She went on to urge his followers to see it as art, and not just a snippet of his personal life. “I am a great artist. These are independent works that talk about the female experience in general. My life has been filled with a million experiences that are mined to create a body of work that is about something bigger than me,” she said.

Did Anna Marie always want children? Apparently not.

During his marriage to Anna, John had written jokes about how they were not interested in having children.

“Our real estate agent wanted us to have a baby more than anyone in our lives. More than anyone in our family. She was constantly hinting at it. In every room we walked into, she was like, ‘So this could be an office…or maybe a nursery,'” she joked on her 2015 special The Comeback Kid.

But given the fact that John became a father months after splitting from Anna, it suggests his decision not to start a family together might have been more one-sided.

In January 2022, Anna spoke to Bazaar about her work and her new perspective on life after divorce. She explained that she personally “had always put society above having children.” She did not elaborate on whether John also shared that opinion.

Source: Getty Images

Surprisingly, however, she also told the outlet that she planned to freeze her eggs. “There were things that she hadn’t even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it doesn’t feel like a closed door, it’s something I ruminate on a lot,” she explained, helpfully suggesting that he may have changed his mind.

Anna’s interview with Bazaar was published about six weeks before she shared her injection photo.

The photo was likely taken during that period. It is unclear if seeing John become a father in the public eye had any impact on his decision to consider his own parenting options. It is also unknown why John decided to end his marriage.

Two days before Anna’s photo, John hosted SNL and raved about his newborn son.

