Waiters and customers throw chairs

Waiters and customers staged a violent fight at the Coppelia in Havana.

A video circulating on social networks shows how those involved threw chairs at each other and went to blows.

So far, no information has been released about why the anger was generated in the emblematic site located in Havana’s Vedado.

The Coppelia de La Habana is often the center of debate on social networks due to the poor quality of the product, the mistreatment of customers and the limited supply.

In March of this year, the Capital Internal Trade Business Group, an entity to which Coppelia belongs, reported that, due to the impact of the increase in the prices of fresh milk on the costs of derived industrial productions, the retail prices of ice cream offerings had varied.

According to a note published in the official newspaper Granma, “the coppelia ice cream scoop will have a price of 9.00 pesos and the Varadero 7.00 pesos.”

The information was released during a meeting chaired by the Government of the capital in which several of the agencies in charge participated.

The note, published in Tribuna de La Habana, highlighted that the quality of the ice cream, together with the quality of the service, must respond to the customer’s demands “so that those who come to the emblematic facility on 23 and L feel the satisfaction of enjoying of a unique and excellent product”.

Cubans were quick to react to the price hike. “Even having an ice cream seems like a luxury,” they commented in the official media.

“What a joke, the coppelia lost its prestige, dignity, quality, because of no one but the administration itself, when in this country managers are sanctioned and exposed on the news so that everyone finds out, and stop exploiting to up, then perhaps, we will see improvements, and they will stop selling products on the left, Coppelia, the one who works there is for the search”, commented another.

“Let’s see, this is a story on the way, but if the cow’s milk is produced in Cuba, it should rather lower the prices because there is no need to pay freight and transportation. If what they want is to raise the price to distribute the profit to the gastronomic It’s another aspect. Second, Copelia has to win more and more in quality and organization,” replied a third party.

However, judging by customer criteria, the increase did not even mean an improvement in service and quality.

This Friday hundreds of users reacted to a post in which a person highlighted the quality of the offer.

“There’s nothing exquisite about it because when I was a league of strawberry with ice and guava that tasted like lightning, for God’s sake. That exquisiteness didn’t have a single hair,” said Omar Martínez.

“The day I went there were only two flavors, guava and chocolate, they say it was chocolate. Poor quality ice cream, hard cold and pure chocolate and bad taste. The cookies were very hard and you had to order a combination, you couldn’t order all chocolate. I was happy because it was worse than the guava one, but well, it seems to me that one asks for it as one wishes,” said María Elena García.