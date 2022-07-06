Waiting for a new decision from the Fed to contain inflation in the US, Wall Street had a day of ups and downs

Stockbrokers work on the floor of New York (USA), in a file photograph. EFE/Justin Lane



Wall Street’s main indexes started lower on Tuesday but ended the day with some gains as investors worried about the possibility of a recession as central banks around the world take aggressive measures to curb the advance of inflation.

Oil prices plunged, bringing the price of US crude oil back below $100 a barrel for the first time since early May.

Tech stocks rallied and ended higher. The S&P 500 gained 0.2% and the nasdaq, of great technological weight, rose by 1.7%. The Industry Average dow jones remained in the red, losing 0.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage interest rates, fell to 2.82%.

US stocks have been under relentless selling pressure this year and the S&P 500 index suffered its steepest first-half percentage drop since 1970, as the Federal Reserve moves away from easy money policy to raise borrowing costs.

Investors are now awaiting the Fed’s June meeting minutes, due on Wednesday, as they brace for another rate hike. 75 basis points in the interest rate at the end of this month.

Jerome Powell, president of the Fed (REUTERS / Elizabeth Frantz)

Traders are also watching the data and company comments for signs that inflation has touched. highs and the economy has cooledas regular trading started after a long weekend and with corporate earnings season just weeks away.

“Concessions of a recession are dominating the market,” he said. sam stovallCFRA strategist. “The real question is if the economy is slowing, then how much will Q2 results or guidance disappoint?”

Data released Tuesday showed new orders for U.S.-made products rose more than expected in Mayindicating that the demand for products remains strong even while the fed seeks to cool down the economy.

Treasury bonds fall

Stockbrokers work at the New York Stock Exchange (EFE/Justin Lane)

The return of benchmark Treasury bonds fell to a one-month low on Tuesday and a key part of the yield curve inverted for the first time in three weeksas growth concerns dented risk appetite and increased demand for US debt.

Yields have fallen from more than 10-year highs as investors fear aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, aimed at stemming rising inflation, push the US economy into a recession.

investors too expectations have been lowered about how much the US central bank will raise its benchmark rate as fears of an economic downturn grow.

“It seems like the recession alarm bells keep ringing a little louder every day,” he said. thomas simons, an economist at Jefferies in New York. Having said that, “I think the yield curve may remain inverted for some time before the Fed actually changes course on its monetary policy.”

The portion of the curve between 2-year and 10-year notes inverted again on Tuesday, a move seen as a reliable indicator of a recession in a year or two.

The two-year and five-year portion of the curve also inverted for the first time in February 2020, another indicator that an economic downturn is likely.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were trading at 2.780%, a low since May 27. They are down from 3.498% on June 14, the highest since April 2011.

The yield on two-year paper US2YT=RR stood at 2.816%, after reaching 2.729% on Friday, the lowest level since June 7. They have fallen from 3.456% on June 14, their highest level since November 2007.

(With information from Reuters)

Keep reading:

Fear of recession in Europe: the euro is trading at almost $1.03, its lowest value in twenty years