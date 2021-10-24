Waiting for Angelina Jolie at the Rome Film Festival: the most beautiful looks

It hasn’t been that long since the last time Angelina Jolie arrived as a guest at the Rome Film Festival. Specifically, it was October 2019 and the acclaimed Hollywood actress presented on that occasion Maleficent – Mistress of evil. On the red carpet, she walked accompanied by Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays the real villain in the film, and her children. For Jolie it is nothing new to walk with her family: she recently did it also in Los Angeles, for the premiere of Eternals. On the occasion of the red carpet of Maleficent 2, the actress wore an elegant sequined all-black strapless dress by Atelier Versace. A touching choice, as Jolie wanted to pay homage to Luigi Massi who passed away in April of that year.

Angelina Jolie: the most beautiful looks on the red carpet

And, waiting to find out which looks she will amaze us with at the Rome Film Festival 2021 (and if she will once again bring her children to the red carpet), let’s take a look at her stellar wardrobe to talk about the most glamorous clothes of her career. One of the most beautiful, in fact, is back in the limelight thanks to his daughter Zahara, who wore it on the red carpet of the premiere of Eternals. It is a creation of Elie Saab with a tulle base and studded with gold sequins, worn by Jolie during the 2014 Oscars.

Over the course of her career, the actress has repeatedly captured attention with her elegance. For example, at the 1999 Golden Globes she wore a fitted long dress covered in silver sequins by Randolph Duke. Two years later, at the same ceremony she opted for a strapless silver dress by Versace. At the 2004 Oscars, she wore a milky white dress by Marc Bouwer, while at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival she opted for a bright yellow long dress by Versace. The following year, again at the French festival, Jolie was pregnant and, for the occasion, she wore a green dress of Max Azria. Another dress that marked Jolie’s wardrobe is the one she wore on the red carpet of the 2012 Oscars: a total black strapless dress, with an asymmetrical cut bodice and side slit of the skirt by Atelier Versace. At BAFTA 2018, she chose a black velvet dress by Ralph & Russo.

READ ALSO: Mara Venier’s most glamorous looks