Waiting for Anya film, plot, actors, cast, final, where it is shot, location

Rai 3 proposes the film today Vice – the man in the shadows. It is a dramatic genre film with biographical and historical elements.

The production is of the United States of America, the year of realization is 2018 and the duration is two hours and twelve minutes.

Vice the man in the shadows film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Adam McKay. Main protagonists are Dick And Lynne Cheney interpreted respectively by Christian Bale And Amy Adams. Also in the cast Steve Carell in the role of Donald Rumsfeld.

Filming took place in United States, in particular a Kern in the State of California.

The production is of the Annapurna Pictures in collaboration with Gary Sanchez Productions And Plan B Entertainment.

The original title is simply Vice.

Vice the man in the shadows – plot of the film broadcast on Rai 3

Wyoming, 1963. Dick Cheney he is struggling with the alcoholism that led him to quit Yale and engage in menial jobs. After the man is stopped by a policeman while driving drunk, his wife Lynne convinces him to clean up his life.

1968. Cheney find work as an intern at White House during administration Nixon. Working under Nixon’s economic advisor, Donald Rumsfeld, he becomes a political expert, busy juggling engagements with Lynne and his two daughters, Liz And Mary. Cheney listens Henry Kissinger discussing the secret bombing of the Cambodia with the president Nixon, revealing the true power of the executive branch.

After that Ford ends the assignment by losing to Jimmy Carter in 1976, Cheney runs to become representative for the Wyoming. After giving an embarrassing election rally, Cheney he has his first heart attack. As he recovers, Lynne holds election rallies on behalf of her husband, helping him secure a seat in the United States House of Representatives. During the administration Reagan, Cheney supports a series of conservative policies that favor the fossil fuel industries. He later works as a defense secretary under the president George HW Bush during the Gulf War. Outside of politics, Cheney And Lynne they deal with the homosexuality of their youngest daughter, Mary. Cheney, although he develops ambitions to run for president after Bush Sr., he decides to retire from public life to save money Mary from media attention.

Final spoiler

After the 9/11 attacks, Cheney And Rumsfeld determine the US invasions of Afghanistan And Iraq, resulting in the killing of civilians and the torture of prisoners. The actions of Cheney prove to be key in the decision to enter the two wars, which will lead to thousands of deaths and the rise of the Islamic State onIraq. As the war on terror rises, Cheney continues to struggle with his heart problems.

Vice the man in the shadows – the full cast

