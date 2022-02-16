waiting for Forbidden West, the Collolungo set arrives!

The first rumors related to the imminent announcement of a LEGO set inspired by Horizon: Forbidden West had surfaced on the net during the Christmas period. Well, now the definitive confirmation seems to have arrived.

From the pages of VGCin fact, the first images of a scenographic were leaked Collolungo LEGO, ready to show off itself next to the gaming stations of fans. As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, the set of Danish bricks should include the colossal mechanical creature, but also a small Aloy mini-figures. Overall, the Collolungo construction process should require the use of 1,222 bricks.

For the moment, everything is silent from the official LEGO channels, but VGC goes further, indicating the model – identified by product code 76989 – as arriving during the May of this year. The Collolungo LEGO set, he concludes, should be offered to the public at price of $ 79.99. At the moment, the images released by VGC they do not allow further details on the size of the building to be deduced, but it seems likely that an official announcement could come from the Danish giant within a short time.

Waiting for more information on the LEGO front, we remind you that our Giuseppe Arace has already signed his review of Horizon: Forbidden West, coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18, 2022.