Waiting for the $40,000 level? Bitcoin Critical Level Is Already Here, Says New Research

Bitcoin (BTC) is at a “pivotal” point and is facing macro forces that could influence it for the “months to come”, according to new research.

In its latest market update on April 8, trading suite Decentrader called for more attention to Bitcoin’s “yearly pivot” price.

All eyes on the annual pivot

After giving $43,000 support two retests this month, Bitcoin has pierced market sentiment, having reversed direction near $50,000.

The move below $46,200, the opening price for 2022, was particularly difficult to process as it had marked the BTC price ceiling of resistance since January 1.

As lower levels are revisited, calls for $40,000 or even lower are emerging, but for Decentrader, the zone for the bulls to hold is already here. This comes in the form of a yearly pivot, a price level that in 2022 sits at around $43,500, right at the April 8 spot price.

“Bitcoin was rejected from the yearly pivot, a level that has not been broken in any of the last bear markets of the 4-year cycle”explained analyst Filbfilb.

“This, while highly likely, was a disappointment for the bulls, who received a hop injection by breaking the main weekly support/resistance level around $43K.”

BTC/USD chart with yearly pivots marked (screenshot). Source: Decentrader

If the current scenario truly represents a “bear market” phase for the BTC/USD pair, a close above the pivot, especially on higher timeframes, would not only be bullish but a historically unusual event.

“A break above the yearly pivot would be a break from the 4-year cycle norm and could suggest Bitcoin is on track for significantly higher prices, but in the short term, the weekly level needs to be supported by the bulls, to avoid fall back into consolidation”Filbfilb added.

liquidity accumulates

Looking beyond the pivot, the coming months look firmly tied to central bank policy as inflation bites and steps to combat it intensify.

US Federal Reserve balance sheet reductions are likely to put pressure on stocks and risk assets, analysts agree, so Bitcoin could lose appeal.

Filbfilb agreed with these powerful headwinds, arguing that the Fed’s action could influence BTC’s price action “for months to come.”

Nevertheless, how low Bitcoin could fall may well depend on liquidity grabs. Sentiment, shown through derivative funding rates, continues to favor the upside despite weakening spot price action, increasing the chances of a cascading sell-off to the downside.

This week has already seen the biggest long sell-off episode since January, data from on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass shows.

Cryptocurrency liquidation chart. Source: Coinglass

Liquidity both above and below the spot price means the potential for a pull in either direction remains high, Filbfilb wrote, with the potential upside target still above $50,000.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

