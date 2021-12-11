Waiting for the Barbarians, the film with Johnny Depp from today on SKY

Inspired by the novel of the same name by JM Coetzee, Nobel Prize for Literature in 2003, Waiting for the barbarians with Johnny Depp produced by ILBE – Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment and distributed in Italy by Adler Entertainment lands from today on Sky.

READ ALSO: Waiting for the Barbarians – The review

The film, which narrates the crisis of conscience of the “Magistrate” – a faithful servant of the Empire who works in a small frontier town and who does his best to ignore an inevitable war with the “barbarians” – is the latest ILBE branded production to be distributed in Italy on Sky.

In fact, films with a stellar cast and a great emotional impact are already available. This is the case, for example, of In Dubious Battle- The Courage of the Last. Directed and starring James Franco alongside Nat Wolff, Selena Gomez, Vincent D’Onofrio, Robert Duvall, Ed Harris, Bryan Cranston, Zach Braff, Sam Shepard, John Savage and Ashley Greene, the film – set against the backdrop of America’s Grande Depression – tells the story of two political activists who infiltrate a group of California apple pickers to persuade them to fight for the recognition of their rights.

But also The Bleeder, the biopic that traces the true story of Chuck Wepner, a boxer who became famous for fighting for the heavyweight title against Muhammed Ali. With Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts.

Or Shiraz – The city of roses with Salma Hayek, Adrien Brody, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Gabriella Wright and Alon Aboutboul. The film, set during the Iranian Revolution of 1979, stages the story of a wealthy gemologist of Jewish origin who is captured by the guards of the revolutionaries and imprisoned, only to be released, but not before suffering horrible torture.

Two other new titles produced by ILBE will soon be available on SKY. Beyond the Edge with Antonio Banderas, Petar Zekavica and Milos Bikovich. The film tells the dispute between a professional cheater intent on breaking the bank and his mysterious rival with magical powers.

And finally The Humbling- The Last Act, film based on the novel of the same name by Philip Roth. A story focused on the sexual relationship (and not) between an old suicidal actor and a much younger woman with Al Pacino, Charles Grodin, Dan Hedaya, Dianne Wiest, Greta Gerwig, Kyra Sedgwick, Nina Arianda.