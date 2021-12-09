Waiting for the Barbarians: the review of the film with Johnny Depp

Waiting for The Barbarians a 2019 film by Ciro Guerra presented at the Venice Film Festival with Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson And Mark Rylance.

The film is streaming on Sky from 11 December 2021.

The plot

In an unspecified border town, at an unspecified time, there is an outpost of legionaries run by the peaceful Magistrate (Rylance): the peace is interrupted by the arrival of the Colonel (Depp). Sent by the central government, he must investigate the projects of the phantom “barbarians” who seem to live on the border waiting to strike the civilized world. The Colonel’s methods are torture and terror: and the balance in the outpost will change again with the arrival of his right arm (Pattinson).

Waiting For The Barbarians is a Nobel Prize book JM Coetzee, written in 1980 in full apartheid, and inserted by some publishing houses among the best of the twentieth century.

The review

The Colombian director Ciro Guerra adapts it softly for the big screen: on the one hand, cleverly leaving the ever-current subtext, on the other, roughing out some rough edges in favor of an extreme visual fascination thanks to the surreal and alienating vision of the locations.

The border area is a place of clash between cultures, or rather between the Western and the alien, theother from us, the barbarian: this is perhaps the best insight of the film, the driving force.

Because the story told could be geographically placed before the fall of the Roman Empire, before the conquest of the West or in any other frontier situation.

It is the clash between the presumption to be holders of Civilization and the rest of the world to form the core of the film, with a slow and staid, meditative and profound pace, in itself far from the standardized tastes of multiplexes.

War cinema starts from El Abrazo de la Serpiente and ends up echoing the Desert of the Tartars from Buzzati and its transposition of Zurlini: along the way, he subtly and intelligently passes through terribly current themes in a crude and sincere way.

In this sense, the only defect of the film could be that of having Johnny Depp among the interpreters: returned (but it was a -beautiful- hiccup in a tarnished career) to the chiaroscuro of the past, he explores the shadows in which he finds so much at ease and unfortunately engulfs the film, that perhaps he would have needed a more low profile central character who plunged into the long and very long border shots.

In Waiting for The Barbarians the emotional spectrum is however equally explored by a sumptuous and effective staging, one by one crumbling the cultural and social superstructures, completing in that moment the profound essence of the film.