Waiting for the barbarians with Johnny Depp on Sky – Tv

(ANSA) – ROME, 11 DEC – The waiting for an enemy in a military outpost located in an inhospitable and desert area: inspired by the novel of the same name by JM Coetzee, Nobel Prize for Literature in 2003, the film "Waiting for the barbarians "with Johnny Depp by Colombian director Ciro Guerra produced by ILBE – Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment and distributed in Italy by Adler Entertainment lands on Sky from today. The film, broadcast in prime time on Sky Cinema 2, also stars Robert Pattinson and Mark Rylance (Oscar for the Bridge of Spies).



In an unspecified border town, at an unspecified time, there is an outpost of legionaries run by the peaceful Magistrate (Rylance): the peace is interrupted by the arrival of the Colonel (Depp). Sent by the central government, he must investigate the projects of the phantom “barbarians” who seem to live on the border waiting to strike the civilized world. The Colonel’s methods are torture and terror: and the balance in the outpost will change again with the arrival of his right arm (Pattinson).



Two other new titles produced by ILBE will soon be available on Sky: Beyond the Edge with Antonio Banderas, Petar Zekavica and Milos Bikovich. The film tells the dispute between a professional cheater intent on breaking the bank and his mysterious rival with magical powers. And finally The Humbling – The last act, a tactful film from the novel of the same name by Philip Roth.



A story focused on the sexual relationship (and not) between an old suicidal actor and a much younger woman, with Al Pacino, Charles Grodin, Dan Hedaya, Dianne Wiest, Greta Gerwig, Kyra Sedgwick, Nina Arianda.


