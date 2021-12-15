Business

Waiting for the Fed, Where We Are With Equity Valuations By Investing.com

By Francesco Casarella

Investing.com – The Federal Reserve will announce monetary policy to the market tonight at 20:00 CET with Governor Jerome Powell’s announcement at 20:30 CET (which you can watch live here on Investing.com).

The market spotlight is not on interest rates but on how the Marriner S. Eccles Building will react to the inflationary spike. That the Fed (primarily) and other central banks are now convinced that inflation is not only not transitory, it has become well known not long ago.

It is therefore essential to understand what the next steps will be, especially now that Jerome Powell, president of the Fed, has been re-elected and therefore can perhaps make more “uncomfortable” decisions without the hassle of maintaining his seat.

Quantitative Easing (a securities purchase program which for the Fed now amounts to $ 105 billion) rather than the rise in interest rates, are the two issues that could have the greatest impact on the markets.

The first is because Central Banks now hold literally trillions of assets in their balance sheets (the Fed, for example, has 8.6 trillion dollars, source Yardeni Research) and if these assets were poured into the markets the reaction could be very heavy. Second, because valuations of all major asset classes today are at extremely high levels.

In particular, we have bond yields at negative historical lows (in real terms), and the same thing can be said of equity returns (earning yield, inverse of the Price / Earnings ratio, negative in real terms).

If we then compare the valuations with other historical periods, we realize, for example, that the valuations of the 10 main components of the index have even surpassed those of the dotcom bubble of the early 2000s.

This could be a problem because a generalized rise in rates would have the big problem of raising the discount rate of today’s values ​​(1 Euro today is not worth 1 Euro tomorrow, and 10 Euro tomorrow discounted at 1% are worth much more than 10 Euro. discounted at 5%), and therefore make the present value of the shares much lower.

So waiting for the Fed, today December 15th will be a very important date, what will Powell decide? Markets await.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

