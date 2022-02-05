Waiting for the final, here is the pagellone of Sanremo

The pagellone of the Sanremo festival written for us by Giovanni Battista Menzani.

ANA MENA 3

(“The best thing about Ana Mena’s song is when it ends”, cit @ gippu1). The press had talked about a crossover between Latin and Neapolitan melodic, and we were worried. We did well. And then, the citation of yet another cocktail, this time it is the turn of the Cuba Libre. How would you see a moratorium on cocktails in song lyrics?

TANANAI 3

“The intonation is as casual as the sex of the song,” it was written. Agree. Thursday evening he takes the stage at the end of the Cremonini show, and it was like returning from vacation and finding a fine or bills in the mailbox. (He’s also a loser, he always sings at three in the morning).

VAT ZANICCHI 4

Motivated and on the ball, but the song is a copy of the copy of the copy etc.

AKA 7EVEN 4.5

Makes a big mess and exalts his claque in the gallery. For him, being there is already a great victory.

GIUSI FERRERI 4.5

We only remember the opening words with the megaphone.

NOEMI 5

She had a difficult song, written for her by Mahmood. Not easy to handle material. And in fact she understands little, let alone us from home.

FABRIZIO MORO 5

On the web they accuse him of having plagiarized a song by Mannoia and we felt displaced, we were in fact certain that he had plagiarized a song by Fabrizio Moro.

THE VIBRATIONS 5

One more point because they pay homage to McCartney (with Peppe Vessicchio). Or do they outrage him? What is more, Sarcina disappoints the many – including myself – who had bet on him for the Fantasanremo, presenting themselves on the stage shiny and (almost) sober.

HIGHSNOB & HU 5.5

The first night had sounded some of the least bad, but it was probably because they had a more catchy tune. Listening after listening, the sensation fades. (Half a point less due to the suspicion that Hu is a little too inspired by Madame).

RKOMI 5.5

The attack is “Personal Jesus”, indeed no, it is “Master and servant” … but it is little more than a quote: it does not keep its promises. In the evening, the cover focuses on deltoids and pectorals, but chooses the ugliest songs by Vasco Rossi, interpreting them with the joy and enthusiasm of a man condemned to death.

DITONELLAPIAGA & RECTOR 6–

There is really chemistry between the two, that must be said, and they have a lot of fun. But that “who who who” – which is somewhat reminiscent of Zucchero – on the third listen is already sickening.

EMMA 6-

“Every time it’s like this” is a piece that we will soon forget, but how beautiful the arrangement, also thanks to her friend Francesca Michielin with whom she duets choosing Britney Spears (in the name of pink power): energetic but a little above the lines (better the Michielin).

MASSIMO RANIERI 6

A vote for professionalism and its history. A great gentleman. And then, the homage (a little shouted, to tell the truth) to Pino Daniele and Anna Magnani.

MATTEO ROMANO 6

Another example of a sad and delicate boy / girl: but where do they go to get all these tender, sweet and kind men? # Sanremo2022 is a defeat (healthy, very healthy) for the so-called mascio alfa. Song so-so; in short, it gets worse. In the presence of Elton John, he is joined by a very elegant Malika.

MICHELE BRAVI 6

At the debut he reminded us above all of Edward Scissorhands and we were unable to concentrate. Revised, it struck us for its sweetness and humanity, and even the text is among the least worst: “Teach me how to do it / To expect nothing apart from what you have / To always be enough / Go out when it rains and then enter a cinema / Even if it’s just us / Even if the film is already halfway through ”. Praised by Morgan, he is accused by others of being too theatrical, but that’s how he is; sure, he climbs with great effort on Battisti.

SANGIOVANNI 6.5

His “Butterflies” fly light and harmless, they last the space of a single season. San Giovanni (what a joke if Sesto ended, they say on Twitter), however, brings to the stage of Sanremo 2022 an immortal song, one of the most beautiful ever here in Italy: “A hard snout” by Pierangelo Bertoli. With Mannoia, moreover.

YUMAN 6.5

Yuri Santos Tavares Carloia has a beautiful voice and the piece has a refined soul vibe. Underrated.

IRAMA 7

The guy shows up on stage with some kind of lace tablecloth, and we all thought it was better if he stayed in his hotel room, like last year. Classic song, well written, grandiloquent and baroque interpretation: perfect for a Disney movie. And he does not lack courage: for the duet he calls a Grignani in Johnny Depp style who does not remember the words of the song (which belongs to him) and who throws himself on the audience in search of human warmth. A note on the public, in the past made up of cardboard and dusty bushes: they have fun and participate, this is also a small revolution.

DARGEN D’AMICO 7

“Fuck it and dance” hits the score immediately, it’s just impossible to get it out of your head. Of course, it’s so much tamarro: perfect for a New Year’s Eve in Moscow.

ACHILLE LAURO 7.5

“Rolls Royce” is around the corner, he is always on the verge of repetition; however “Sunday” with more plays works. And then, Achille always pisses everyone off, and we like this a little: see the controversy with the Osservatore Romano that disturbs David Bowie, as if the White Duke hadn’t done one more than Bertoldo. Friday night he steps aside, leaving the limelight to Bertè: gentleman (and smart).

GIANNI MORANDI 8

Optimism is the spice of life, said that fellow. “Open all the doors, let the sun in…”, in short, a ray of light after a period of darkness. Nailed it. Bravo him, immortal, and good Jovanotti, who wrote the piece and who supports him in the cover evening in an overwhelming medley; in the end those two are different and the same: two lucky guys who think positive.

GIOVANNI TRUPPI 8

His is a difficult and complicated piece, more plays will be needed but it will grow more and more. He looks like an alien: an alien in a mason’s vest. He chooses Capossela and Mauro Pagani for a poignant cover by De André: “Even if we believe we are acquitted / we are forever involved”.

THE LIST REPRESENTATIVE 8

We like almost everything about them and their idea of ​​the end of the world: especially that funky bass line. “Ciao ciao” is already in heavy rotation on radio and online platforms, with that irresistible refrain of babydance in summer camps, honored by a thousand memes and by Paolo Sorrentino. In the cover evening they have fun with Cosmo, Ginevra and Margherita Vicario in an electronic version of “Be my baby” by the Ronettes.

ELISA 9

MAHMOOD & BLANCO 10

Well, they play just another league. Class and elegance, talent and sensitivity, emerge like two shining gems in a general trend of svacco (with hints of trash). Elisa dares less than once, maybe it’s true, she won’t be our Bjork, but she never misses a song. Mahmood & Blanco are absolutely perfect, they shiver with an intense and exciting interpretation: an inevitable and flawless victory, they already have their heads at Eurovision to play at home …