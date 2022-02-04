Waiting for the Haas VF22 – F1 Team – Formula 1

The wait is over. There Haas it will be the first team to present a first version of the 2022 car today at noon. Most likely, the team led by Gunther Steiner will not reveal at the design level all the cards studied in the long preparation for the upcoming championship – in 2021 the 2020 project has not been evolved to focus 100% on the new technical regulation – but a re-edition will not take place. of what was already observed at Silverstone with the presentation of a 1: 1 scale model set up by Liberty Media as a broad example of the 2022 regulation.

“It will be the new car and not a simple model car“, the words of the Haas F1 team we interviewed, ready to release the first images of the VF22. As far as the livery is concerned, however, we will very hardly see a simply ‘passing’ color despite the great importance that Liberty Media has assigned to the official test session in Bahrain scheduled from 10 to 12 March at the Sakhir circuit. Haas, starting from 2021, has decided to focus on a pair of young drivers formed by Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin. Both brought sponsors as a dowry. The Russian is supported by the potassium producer and exporter Uralkali, title sponsor of the US team. The German, on the other hand, guaranteed his arrival as the second main partner of the Ionos by 1 & 1 company operating in the web hosting sector. Haas in 2021 showed off white as the main color together with red and blue recalling the Russian flag without forgetting that red has been among the characteristic colors of the team since its debut in 2016 (blue is also the color of the sponsor. Ionos, in the photo below the list of all the team’s partners to which Alpinestars and Pirelli must be added).

The Haas in 2022 will still be powered by the Ferrari power unit and the bond with the Scuderia di Maranello has further strengthened in recent seasons in addition to the fact that at the wheel there is Mick Schumacher, who grew up within the Ferrari Academy. In fact, from 2021 Simone Resta is the Technical Director of the stars and stripes team where he arrived after a journey that saw him start working in F1 in Minardi and then move on to Ferrari (coming to cover the role of Chief Designer), in Alfa Romeo and new to Ferrari before joining Haas.

Yesterday evening Simone Stay up Twitter he chirped “Come on Haas”updating what has been a for years “Go Ferrari” constantly posted on social networks. If in 2021 the Haas was clearly the Cinderella of the starting grid – the only team not to sign even a point – 2022 represents an opportunity to restart, perhaps managing to amaze the Circus as it happened in Australia in Melbourne in 2016 when Romain Grosjean he crossed the line in sixth position cheering over the radio and shouting “It’s like a victory for us”. In a few hours we will see in the meantime how much the VF22 will amaze us.