Waiting for the king, Rai 3 / Tom Tykwer is the director, he was nominated for a Golden Globe

Waiting for the king airs on Rai 3 today, Saturday 4 September, starting from 15.00. It is a 2016 film directed by Tom Tykwer, the director in 2013 received 1 Golden Globe nomination for best original soundtrack for Cloud Atlas, in 2007 received 1 European Film Awards nomination for best soundtrack for – Perfume: A Murderer’s Story -. The cast consists of Tom Hanks, winner of 2 Academy Awards for Best Actor for Forrest Gump and Philadelphia. The actor also won 5 Golden Globes for Best Lead Actor for Cast Away, Forrest Gump, Philadelphia, Big and the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

At the Berlin Film Festival he won the Silver Bear Award for Philadelphia, in 1995 he received 1 SAG Awards for Best Actor for – Forrest Gump -. The part of Doctor Zahra is played by actress Sarita Choudhury, among her latest works we remember – Evil Eye, The Green Knight, Guide to happiness. – The film is distributed by Lucky Red and produced by X-Filme Creative Pool, 22h22, Fábrica de Cine.

Waiting for the king, the plot of the film

Waiting for the king tells the story of Alan Clay played by Tom Hanks, a fifty-year-old man whose life is a disaster: he has lost his home, he has lost his father’s esteem, he has destroyed his marriage, he does not have enough money to pay for his studies to his daughter, she has pangs of conscience for having closed a plant in favor of a new opening in China that did not give the hoped-for earnings.

Now he tries to remedy his mistakes and also wants to make up for himself economically by selling a video conferencing system via hologram to the king of Arabia and to complete his project he has to go to the city of KMET which is actually still under construction and there is only one building surrounded by the desert. In addition, Alan will have to solve a health problem, he has a cyst behind his back that could be lymphoma and to get treatment he knows the doctor who with the driver will help him to gain greater self-confidence and will to live.

When he lands, an unpleasant truth is up to him, not only is the city still under construction, but the workers are busy resting and the king who was supposed to welcome him has been absent for months now and no one knows what happened to him. Disoriented by the habits and customs of these people, but above all exhausted by the long wait, Clay holds on to his holograms and begins to know what revolves around him through the gazes of Dr. Zahra and the driver Yousef. Thus the journey that had begun to meet the king to conclude an important business becomes the antechamber of an extraordinary cultural experience that leads him to love and desire to live in that extraordinary exotic land.

