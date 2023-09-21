Waiting for the ninth Herald of Mexico

Why is September so relevant for fashion? We have heard a lot about the importance of the national month for the fashion industry, but we are going to review it and, above all, analyze it, as enthusiasts eagerly wait for the ninth month of the year.

Let’s start because this is the time when calls are published september issue, all the publications dedicated to fashion propose their best covers, and specialized magazines bet on what will happen next year. what is the relevance? The importance is that each year it helps to understand important information about consumer habits, influences and relevant topics.

Vogue chose this year for its cover Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell, Four iconic top models who have been modeling and staying on top for the last 30 years premiered their series The Supermodels on Apple TV+. On the other hand, this is the girl of the moment Zendaya graces the publication of Elle.

and with a triple edition and to celebrate its annual Celebration of Icons franchise, which selects momentous change-making characters, with Kendall Jenner, Paul Mescal and Doja Cat, And with the lens of Mario Sorrenti. This issue is so important that it weighs approximately 2.3 kg and with a maximum of 915 pages, it has become collectible.

Each of these editions takes months of decisions, selection and curation, with perfection and detail making the September edition an art, so much so that a documentary was released in 2009 september issuewhich documents the entire process and is led by its editor, Anna Wintour, To capture the process behind it. If you are a fashion lover then this is a must see. During the film you can see how much tension is felt, how much attention is paid to each part and how important this magazine is to the company.

These publications are full of advertisements from big fashion brands because September is the month where the autumn-winter season begins, which is certainly one of the most anticipated and spectacular seasons due to the change of weather from warm to cold. Trends that translate into thousands of sales and big budgets, even for beauty brands.

With the aim of increasing their sales, as September is one of the highest fashion seasons, companies allocate large budgets for advertising and the pages of the most important magazines. It is a joy to watch the campaigns they create, as they showcase the progress of their pieces, choose the best photographers and use their maximum creativity to attract customers.

BY BEGOÑA COSÍO

Associate

@begocosio

Maz