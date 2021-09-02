Waiting for the Oscar, Carey Mulligan is sci-fi on Netflix with Adam Sandler

Carey Mulligan, a 2021 Oscar winner for A Promising Woman, will be in the cast of Spaceman, a Netflix sci-fi drama starring Adam Sandler.

Carey Mulligan And nominated for the 2021 Oscars for Best Actress in a Leading Role in A promising woman: waiting to know if her nomination will lead to a statuette, the actress has joined the cast of Spaceman, science fiction drama in preparation for Netflix and performed by Adam Sandler in a not too frequent dramatic guise. Sandler is still back from the excellent serious performance in the crudissimo Raw diamonds, which we always arrived on Netflix, which also supported the actor for the comedy Hubie Halloween released last year.

In Spaceman Carey Mulligan will play the wife of the character of Sandler, an astronaut with a broken life, charged with recovering a mysterious dust in the galaxy. The man consoles himself of his pains by communicating with an alien creature that appeared in his spaceship. Johan Renck (director of Chernobyl), from a novel by Jaroslav Kalfar.

Carey Mulligan recently spotted herself in The ship buried, and will soon be in Maestro (Bradley Cooper’s second feature) and in the drama Fingernails. A promising woman does not yet have an Italian release date.

