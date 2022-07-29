Health
Waiting list, the majority to access Nursing and Medicine
The University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) published this Thursday its third and final admission list, with a result of 5,336 students on the waiting list, of which 2,015 are from Nursing (Palma, Menorca and Eivissa campuses) and 1,254 of Medicine (They are Spases). Both degrees add up to 3,269 students on the waiting list, which represents 61% of the total. The cut-off mark for Medicine, the highest of all, has finally been 12,942, one tenth above that of last year. For its part, the cut-off marks for Nursing (in the three locations) have been higher than 11, which also leaves them above those of last year. In 2021, being higher than 10 in tenths, they did not reach 11.