Waiting list, the majority to access Nursing and Medicine

The University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) published this Thursday its third and final admission list, with a result of 5,336 students on the waiting list, of which 2,015 are from Nursing (Palma, Menorca and Eivissa campuses) and 1,254 of Medicine (They are Spases). Both degrees add up to 3,269 students on the waiting list, which represents 61% of the total. The cut-off mark for Medicine, the highest of all, has finally been 12,942, one tenth above that of last year. For its part, the cut-off marks for Nursing (in the three locations) have been higher than 11, which also leaves them above those of last year. In 2021, being higher than 10 in tenths, they did not reach 11.

other grades with a grade higher than 11 are the double degree in Mathematics and Telematics Engineering (11,316) and Physics (11,046). However, the following degrees in terms of waiting lists are also related to health: Physiotherapy, with 373, and Psychology, with 338. The degrees without a waiting list are the following: Edificació, Enginyeria Agroalimentaria i del Medi Rural, Enginyeria Computer Science, Telematics Engineering, double degree in Economics and Tourism, Business Administration (Palma, Menorca and Eivissa), Economics, Primary (Menorca and Eivissa), Dret (Menorca and Eivissa), Labor Relations, History, History of Art , Philosophy, Geography, Catalan Language and Literature, Spanish Language and Literature, Tourism (Palma, Menorca and Eivissa), Fine Arts and Hotel Management. That is, of the 53 degrees of the academic offer of the UIB (including the headquarters in Menorca and Eivissa, and the affiliated centers), almost half, 25, do not have a cut-off mark. After this last list of admitted, the UIB will try to assign a place to those who have not obtained it with the vacancies that remain after each enrollment period, in the so-called result lists. The first will be out next Tuesday, August 2.

