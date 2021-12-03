Waiting lists, reimbursement of visiting expenses expected in Trentino – Trentino AA / S

(ANSA) – TRENTO, 03 DEC – To reduce waiting lists for medical services, the Province of Trento plans to “involve the accredited private individual as well as resorting to the measures already provided for in the 2020 Plan which concerned additional hourly services, hiring fixed term, increase in hours of outpatient specialist internship agreements. In addition, from 1 December to 31 March the people of Trentino will be able to obtain a cost competition for some privately provided services “. Thus, in a note, councilor Stefania Segnana describes the provision adopted by the provincial government to remodel the provincial operational plan for the recovery of waiting lists.



The most critical specialties in terms of waiting list user volumes are medical imaging, dermatology, cardiology, ENT, ophthalmology, pulmonology, neurology, gastroenterology and digestive endoscopy. To recover these services, in 2021 it was planned to continue with the actions already activated in 2020 and to increase the offer by accredited private structures of specialist visits in the branches of cardiology, ophthalmology, dermatology, otolaryngology, pneumology and neurology, as well as diagnostic imaging services, with particular reference to MRI, CT and ultrasound scans. This is about 1.5 million euros for 2021, divided into 15,000 visits related to diagnostic imaging and another 15,000 of other services.



For the period from December 2021 to March 2021, given the difficulty of the supply under the institutional regime to absorb demand, an extraordinary measure of indirect health care is also envisaged for the most critical services, as an additional level, through the recognition of a competition for expenses for the reimbursement of the services provided for in a special list used under the private sector. (HANDLE).

