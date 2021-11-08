Waiting times for public health Modena, boom in private visits – Chronicle

Modena, 7 November 2021 – There are also the private centers accredited in the Ausl plan to dispose of requests for specialist visits and diagnostic tests on which biblical waiting lists weigh. In addition to reorganizing the agendas, ordering visits every twenty minutes instead of forty, additional funds were granted to private centers that offer services not only for payment but also with the national health system. Massimo Carpigiani, regional and provincial president of Anisap, illustrates the collaboration with the Ausl in the mission of reducing expectations.

People do not find room in a reasonable time for examinations and examinations. Are accredited private centers inundated with requests for paid visits?

“For two years there has been this increase, which began in May 2020 when our activities were the only possible ones since the public structures were committed to guaranteeing the survival needs of the Covid pandemic. To date we can estimate on a + 20% recourse to paid visits. But I remember that, although someone accuses us of speculating on health, all the private centers belonging to Anisap also provide services with the national health system, under the auspices of the Ausl, and that in this period we have done our utmost, reaching the end of the budget (refinanced in these days) to guarantee visits to the convention “.









How?

“With the reorganization of resources for outpatient specialists. We have increased the offer for the branches in which waits are longer, making specialists and spaces available for services in agreement, or by paying the ticket. Those who are exempt do not pay”.

What are the specialties that suffer the most?

“For Dermatology and Ophthalmology the waiting times remain long, we expect a lot for MRIs, while we have helped to reduce the wait for Cardiology and ultrasound examinations. The available specialists have been used more, adding new services to Cup”.

What about surgery?

“Our centers deal with small outpatient surgery. We have lent a hand, there has been an increase in the use of these services but unfortunately only for a fee since there is still no accreditation at the regional level”.

There are citizens who, given the expectations, give up being visited.

“Precisely for this reason we have created a portal with private services at controlled prices. On www.benesseremodena.it it is possible to book visits and diagnostic tests at ‘social’ prices”.









Do private centers also suffer from a shortage of doctors?

“Of course yes, there is a lack of ophthalmologists, dermatologists, radiology technicians. In Italy few doctors graduate, there has been a short-sightedness of the university world at national level for years, for this reason serious reflection is needed”.