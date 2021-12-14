Waitress receives 3.8 thousand euros as a tip, but refuses to share it with colleagues: fired

Ryan Brandt, an Arkansas waitress, was fired after refusing to share a $ 4,400 tip with her colleagues. The owner: “We don’t deliver tips so lightly …”

An American waitress was fired after refusing to share a $ 4,400 (over $ 4,400) tip with her colleagues. 3.8 thousand euros) received. As the Daily Mail reports, Grant Wise, who owns a local real estate company, organized a charity event, the “$ 100 Dinner Club”, at theOven and Tap in Bentonville, Arkansas. On that occasion it was served by two waitresses. Among them was there Ryan Brandt, which also appears in the video in which the entrepreneur announces the donation given by the group of real estate managers with the symbolic intent of supporting the category of workers hard hit by the pandemic. “Everyone at this table contributed $ 100 for you and the other waitress,” Mr. Wise announced in a speech at the restaurant, which he posted on Instagram. “So we give you a $ 4,400 tip to share with the other girl who took care of us “.

However, the restaurant managers stressed that that money would be shared with all of his colleagues. At that point, Brandt made it known that it had not “never split a tip in the three and a half years that she worked there. “” I was told that I would have to give my money to my shift supervisor and that I would take 20 percent home, “the waitress told FOX 59. Wise himself has claimed that that was not his will. So much so that, following some technical problems relating to the delivery of the money, he first complained to the owner and then recovered the money. Then he left the restaurant and tipped the lady Brandt outside the club But on December 7, Wise found out that Brandt had been fired “I am so saddened to learn that that girl we tipped the other night at our $ 100 Dinner Club was fired,” he wrote on Facebook. ‘I don’t really understand why this should happen to what seemed like such a sweet and kind-hearted woman,’ he added.

For its part, the restaurant has made it known that “Oven & Tap does not deliver tips lightly. Because we value our employees and respect their privacy very much, we never discuss personnel matters. The server that was shut down several days after the group dined with us was not let go because he chose to keep the tip money. “And again:” Our policy has always been to participate in a tip pool to share with staff. Sharing tips is a common practice in the restaurant industry that we follow to ensure that all members of our team are properly compensated for their hard work. “

“Has been devastating”, the now former waitress told broadcaster KNWA, adding that without her job, she has no way to pay off her debts. “I have borrowed a significant amount of student loan money,” he said. Wise later made it known that they had started a fundraising su GoFundMe to help you pay your bills.