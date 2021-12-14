Waitress receives $ 4,000 tip, but refuses to share it with colleagues: fired

A waitress Arkansas was fired after refusing to share a generous one with his colleagues tip of 4 thousand dollars. The sum had been donated to her by a group of real estate managers with the symbolic intent of supporting a category of workers hard hit by the pandemic.

Waitress fired for not sharing the tip

Ryan Brandt, a waitress at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a tip of $ 4,400 (£ 3,300) to share with the other colleague who served the lucky table with her. The generous clients are 44 real estate executives from across the country, each of whom have agreed to offer $ 100 for the service. The spokesperson for the gesture was Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly.

“Everyone at this table contributed $ 100 for you and the other waitress,” Mr. Wise announced in a speech at the restaurant, which he posted on Instagram. “So we’ll tip you $ 4,400 to share with the other girl who took care of us.”

The table then broke into thunderous applause and Mrs. Brandt burst into tears. “It was an amazing thing to do,” Mr. Wise later said, “and see the waitress’s reaction and know what it meant to her and the impact it has already had on her life.”

But the impact on Brandt’s life then took a turn for the worse. Her boss asked her to split the amount with the rest of the restaurant staff. “I had to give my money to my shift supervisor to get caught, and then I’d take 20 percent home,” he explained to the local TV station. That wasn’t what Mr. Wise had in mind, so he complained to the restaurant and got the money back. Then he left the restaurant and tipped Mrs. Brandt outside, away from her bosses.

Ms. Brandt finally got her tip, but got fired. “It was devastating,” the former waitress told KNWA, adding that without her job, she has no way to pay off her debts. “I have borrowed a significant amount of student loan money,” he said.

“Oven & Tap doesn’t deliver tips lightly,” the restaurant said. “Because we value our employees and respect their privacy very much, we never discuss personnel matters. The server who was shut down several days after the group dined with us was not let go because he chose to keep the tip money. ‘

“Our policy has always been to participate in a tip pool to share with staff,” said Oven & Tap. “Tip sharing is a common practice in the restaurant industry that we follow to ensure that all members of our team are adequately compensated for their hard work. Since Ms. Brandt was fired, Mr. Wise has started a GoFundMe to help her pay her bills.

