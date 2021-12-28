Wakanda Forever is the most anticipated blockbuster of 2022
The online ticketing company Fandango carried out a survey this month, interviewing over six thousand customers to find out which blockbusters were most awaited in 2022. The survey showed that the most anticipated of all is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, followed by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).
Fandango also asked the interviewees about their recent experiences in the cinema and how they think their habits will change in 2022, regarding attendance at theaters. The results are as follows:
- 94% intend to go to the cinema more often than they did in 2021.
- 89% said they were happy to see new movies on the big screen this year.
- 88% are enthusiastic about the 2022 theatrical release calendar.
- 80% hope to see five or more movies on the big screen in 2022.
- 70% think they will see movies on high quality screens as much as possible.
Here are the most anticipated films by the interviewees …
The most anticipated blockbusters
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)
The Batman
Thor: Love and Thunder
Jurassic World: Domination
Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness
Avatar 2
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Top Gun: Maverick
Mission: Impossible 7
The most anticipated action and adventure movies (not superheroes)
Jurassic World: Domination
Avatar 2
Top Gun: Maverick
Mission: impossible 7
Uncharted
The most anticipated animated / family films
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)
Lightyear
Minions 2: How Gru becomes very bad
Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets
Sonic 2
The most anticipated horror
Halloween Ends
Scream
Nope
Orphan: First Kill
The Black Phone
The most anticipated returns
Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder
Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness
Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder
Zoe Saldana in Avatar 2
Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness
The most anticipated new performances
Robert Pattinson in The Batman
Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam
Christian Bale (as Gorr) in Thor: Love and Thunder
Issa Rae (as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman) in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)
Zoe Kravitz in The Batman
