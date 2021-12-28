Wakanda Forever is the most anticipated blockbuster of 2022

The online ticketing company Fandango carried out a survey this month, interviewing over six thousand customers to find out which blockbusters were most awaited in 2022. The survey showed that the most anticipated of all is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, followed by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

Fandango also asked the interviewees about their recent experiences in the cinema and how they think their habits will change in 2022, regarding attendance at theaters. The results are as follows:

94% intend to go to the cinema more often than they did in 2021.

89% said they were happy to see new movies on the big screen this year.

88% are enthusiastic about the 2022 theatrical release calendar.

80% hope to see five or more movies on the big screen in 2022.

70% think they will see movies on high quality screens as much as possible.

Here are the most anticipated films by the interviewees …

The most anticipated blockbusters

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

The Batman

Thor: Love and Thunder

Jurassic World: Domination

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness

Avatar 2

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Top Gun: Maverick

Mission: Impossible 7

The most anticipated action and adventure movies (not superheroes)

Jurassic World: Domination

Avatar 2

Top Gun: Maverick

Mission: impossible 7

Uncharted

The most anticipated animated / family films

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

Lightyear

Minions 2: How Gru becomes very bad

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Sonic 2

The most anticipated horror

Halloween Ends

Scream

Nope

Orphan: First Kill

The Black Phone

The most anticipated returns

Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder

Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness

Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder

Zoe Saldana in Avatar 2

Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness

The most anticipated new performances

Robert Pattinson in The Batman

Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam

Christian Bale (as Gorr) in Thor: Love and Thunder

Issa Rae (as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman) in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

Zoe Kravitz in The Batman

Source: Deadline