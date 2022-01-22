Wakanda Forever, what does the future hold for Black Panther 2?

Filming on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with director Ryan Coogler overseeing what is rumored to be another four weeks of work at Marvel’s Atlanta production complex, seems to come to an end before the film even wraps photography.

The latter film picks up where the project left off in November, when it stopped for an extended hiatus of nearly two months. Star Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, T’Challa’s sister and the brilliant tech innovator from Wakanda, is said to be present and working on this latest round of filming after her injury.

This all sounds reasonably normal for a big budget production, except perhaps that longer than usual holiday break. But the story behind it may or may not be that simple at all.

Indeed, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever could prove to be, for a variety of reasons, the most difficult project Marvel Studios has ever undertaken to date, raising some interesting questions about the future of the Black Panther franchise.

What has happened so far

As the whole world knows, actor Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in four Marvel Studios films – including 2018’s groundbreaking and paradigmatic Black Panther – died of cancer in August 2020, too early, at age. 43 years old.

Despite intending to move forward with what was then known as Black Panther II, Marvel officially made it clear that the role of T’Challa would not be replaced and that the script, as well as the narrative of the sequel Wakanda Forever, would be realigned. Consequently.

To date, even with filming nearly complete, no one outside of Marvel knows exactly what that means. Marvel’s usual hermetic shell of silence was tightened tightly over the production.

But with Marvel ruling out a new actor to play T’Challa, most of the theories have centered on someone else taking over as Black Panther, the most likely candidate being Shuri. Both the character and the actress were favorites from the first film, and Shuri wearing the suit has a precedent in the comics.

As with nearly all other Hollywood films, production of what was eventually billed as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was delayed by the COVID pandemic, with cameras finally rolling in June 2021. Coogler is back in. direct and most of the original cast is back as well.

But then Wright got injured on set at the end of August, returned home to England to recover while Coogler continued filming everything that wasn’t Shuri’s character. With the material running out in November, and with Wright needing more time to heal from what was said to be a more serious injury than initially reported, production has halted.

The Letitia Wright case

It wasn’t the first time Wright had been reporting on injuries or medical issues in the past two years.

In December 2020, he posted a video on Twitter questioning the science and safety of COVID vaccines, prepared for mass distribution in early 2021, as well as vaccines in general.

Though she later deleted the video, Wright dismissed other Twitter users who accused her of being a no-vax, stating that she wasn’t telling people not to get vaccinated, but that in the video “He raised his concerns about what the vaccine contains and what we are putting into our bodies.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wright split from her US representatives following the backlash of the video, while allegedly continuing to express no-vax views on the set of Wakanda Forever.

After returning home to recover from her injury, and with filming closing in the final months of 2021, Marvel sent a note to everyone involved in the production, saying, “What we initially thought were minor injuries turned out to be much more serious, with Letitia sustaining a critical shoulder fracture and concussion with severe side effects. It was a painful process and Letitia was home to recover with her doctors and family support ”.

But around the holiday season, rumors began to circulate that Wright wasn’t coming back at all – not because of her injuries, but because she refused to get the vaccine, a requirement for returning to the United States and working on a Disney set.

But the Hollywood Reporter confirmed last week that Wright would be on the set of the shoot, adding that any issues regarding her vaccination status “Had been solved”.

THR also mentioned, however, that it was “unclear” whether Wright’s “high status” in the new film – in which she was promoted to a lead role – “will continue beyond this sequel.”

Who will be the new Black Panther in Wakanda Forever and beyond?

Aside from her injuries (and we sincerely hope she is safe and sound), will Letitia Wright become the new Black Panther, now or in the future?

If – and this is a big unconfirmed and totally hypothetical “if” – any hesitation on her part to get the vaccine further delayed the production of Wakanda Forever, it’s hard to imagine Disney wanting to continue working with her after this.

The no-vax issue will already be a major headache for the studio when it comes to a press tour for the film, assuming you participate.

He could still become the Black Panther at least for this movie. Or Coogler and Marvel may have had to do other rewrites to change the outcome. Neither the director, nor the studio, nor the parent company might want to have anyone even slightly associated with the dangerous no-vax movement moving forward.

So, if not Shuri, then who in Wakanda Forever?

Two other obvious choices are Okoye and Nakia. Okoye, played by Danai Gurira, is another fan favorite: the head of Dora Milaje, Wakanda’s security officer and a ferocious force to reckon with in her own right, Okoye has the strategic and physical skills to manage. more than skillfully herself in the Black Panther costume.

The same goes for Nakia, played by Lupita Nyong’o. One of T’Challa’s elite war dogs and her former lover, Nakia’s work as an undercover agent has already placed her in the world outside of Wakanda in a way perhaps more engaging than Shuri or Okoye. .

Like Okoye, Nakia is a skilled and dangerous warrior, quite capable of becoming the Panther. She was also the one who pushed T’Challa to engage with the outside world, to promote global humanitarian goals, and fundamentally to adopt the new attitude she took on at the end of the first film.

Then there is M’Baku, played by Winston Duke. Another discovery from the first film, the chief of the Jabari tribe challenged T’Challa for the right to be the Black Panther in the opening scenes of the first film, starting as an antagonist and rival, eventually becoming a valued and trusted ally in Avengers. : Infinity War.

Clearly M’Baku felt he could handle the role of Black Panther – so will he stand up to his reasons this time to claim him again?

Interestingly, in his report on Wright’s return to set and filming resuming, THR noted that Winston Duke has “Negotiated a large raise for his return to Black Panther due to what is described as an expanded role in Pantera’s mythos.”

The T’Challa question

Here’s a completely out of the box idea: With the MCU now fully exploring the ramifications of the multiverse, what would happen if another actor walked onto the set of Wakanda Forever claiming to be T’Challa – a T’Challa from another universe?

Ok, this is perhaps a little too exaggerated. But after fans initially embraced Marvel’s ban that the role of T’Challa would be inaccessible after Boseman’s death, opinion gradually began to swing in the other direction.

The worldwide grief over Boseman’s death, combined with the immense presence and identity that led to the role of T’Challa, are perhaps the two most dominant factors in Marvel’s respectful decision not to replace the part. But by doing so, the company may also have cornered itself from a narrative point of view.

With the release of Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow from the MCU, T’Challa was undoubtedly destined to be one of the main characters of Phase 4 and beyond, if not the leader of a new group of Avengers. But the sad events of the real world have changed that.

In a relatively short time, Boseman had become as strongly attached to T’Challa as Robert Downey Jr. was to Tony Stark or Chris Evans to Steve Rogers.

But Marvel has recruited other people before, most notably the Hulk and War Machine. Could they have done the same with T’Challa, after a respectful intermission?

There is certainly no shortage of talented black actors to fill the role, including (but not limited to) Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, John David Washington, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Aldis Hodge (although he just started out as Hawkman in the DC Universe), Isaiah Mustafa and many others.

We don’t know what the right answer is in this situation. For many fans, it’s about honoring Boseman’s memory, whose will we sadly never know.

For others, removing T’Challa’s character from the game not only deprives the MCU of one of its greatest heroes, but deprives black culture of one of its most vital and massive pop culture icons. Absolutely not an easy solution.