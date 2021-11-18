Wakanda Forever, will we see Ironheart in action?

We had already talked about the announcement of the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Paige which emphasized how Riri Williams (alias Ironheart) will be featured in the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but no other details have been revealed about the news, so far. According to internal sources of GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT, there would be new information about it.

The part of the new character of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be played by the actress Dominique Thorne, which appeared in a couple of leak images on the film set, wearing a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) T-shirt roaming what appears to be a college campus.

In fact, the character of Niri Williams is described, in the comics, as a brilliant 15-year-old girl who attends MIT, since she manages to build armor similar to that of Tony Stark, and some even speculate that it may be stronger than Iron Man. Additionally, Niri knows Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, and this has led to speculation that Robert Downey Jr. or Gwyneth Paltrow may be featured in the Disney series.+. For now, questions surround the Ironheart story in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

We still don’t know for sure what will be shown in the film, whether we will only see Niri or Ironheart or what part of the character’s story will be told. Internal sources of GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT claim that we could finally see Ironheart in action with his suit.

In fact, it would be plausible to think that we find ourselves in front of Ironheart in action on the big screen, with the story of the young Niri Williams that would be deepened in the Disney + series.

It also seems that in the film we will see Shuri visit Niri at MIT. As we all know, she herself is a well-known genius and Wakanda is known for having links with learning institutions around the world. Perhaps we will have the opportunity to admire too Shuri in the Black Panther suit, and together with Ironheart they may share a similar path within the film’s plot.