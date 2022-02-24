Wake up America is in mourning: the husband of a beloved ex-host of the program dies

With great sadness in her heart, it was announced by the famous journalist of Honduran origin, who announced the death of her husband, after dealing with “fragile health” for 19 years.

On a daily basis, the presenter Neida Sandoval continues to be one of the favorites within the morning of Univisión, for which her followers have shown their support after the difficult moment she is going through.

And it is that it was through her social networks, where the Honduran announced the unfortunate death of her husband, David Cochran this Tuesday, February 22 at night.

“With deep sadness in my soul I inform you that last night 2/22/22 at 7:10 pm Miami time – the city where we live – my beloved husband David Cochran passed away at the age of 70,” reported the renowned journalist from Honduran through social networks.

The text was accompanied by a series of images where her husband is seen in the company of her and her loved ones, a publication that already exceeds 25 thousand likes from her followers.

According to the star’s statements, her husband, although he had been in fairly fragile health for about two decades due to the consequences left by cardiovascular complications.

And it is that his complications began in 2003, when he had 3 strokes and heart attacks that he suffered in January of that same year, ensuring that his death was quick and unexpected.

“His death leaves us with a great void and we ask our beloved God, peace for his soul, and comfort for our hearts saddened by his physical departure. We love you David and we cannot believe that you are no longer with us,” the journalist wrote.

As expected, her fans immediately filled her with thousands of messages expressing all their support and condolences at this difficult time she was going through.

The love story between the couple lasted several years, so Neida and her husband had two children: the twins Aliene Aida and Abener David, who were 4 and a half months old when their father suffered three strokes.

