waking up takes away 50 thousand euros

An operation that seemed to bring a series of important advantages to the protagonist of the story.

The concept of virtual currency, in short, cryptocurrency has now entered our daily life with relative arrogance. More and more often we read of situations that show us how much this new vision of things is gradually conquering more and more citizens in every part of the planet. We start talking about wages in bitcoin, we have deals that are liquidated in bitcoins, transactions linked to large financial agreements in some cases exclusively requests in bitcoins. In short, the phenomenon has literally invested our daily life.

The story we are about to tell however it has completely different contours. A more than advantageous operation, at least in appearance which then turned into something completely different. A trader 49 year old from Vincenza, he has well thought of following his instinct as regards the investment of some inherited sums of money. His main concern was that of set aside a nest egg for his children and perhaps for his pension. The new investment methods that are so much talked about, cryptocurrencies, had indeed whetted the imagination of Mr. Nicola, who immediately catapulted into it.

Bitcoin, dreams of the deal of a lifetime: his savings suddenly gone up in smoke

The facts date back to last June, when Mr. Nicola, owner of a commercial activity in the Vicenza area, is looking for forms of investment to make certain sums of money in his possession yield. His instinct and above all the internet lead him on the path of cryptocurrencies. Your experience at this point it crosses with that of Richard Johnson, a broker who actually operates in Edinburgh with relationships with numerous collaborators throughout the Anglo-Saxon environment. At this point therefore, Mr. Nicola makes contact with another person, George Farraland, a self-styled Irish financial planner.

Resounding fall of Bitcoin: 700 billion say goodbye

George Farraland, as mentioned, the self-styled London-based financial promoter is part of Johnson’s contacts. After a series of contacts between the Vicenza trader and the Irish financial promoter, the former decides to invest a figure very close to 50 thousand euros in bitcoin, relying, in fact, on the professionalism of the two well-known brokers. In practice, the operation originally involved several steps, the first following the investment itself, the first on September 30th should have brought 1% into Mr. Nicola’s pockets. Subsequently, on September 30, 2022, the percentage should have risen to 10%, with a guaranteed annuity of around € 9500 by that date.

The doubts of Mr. Nicola however, they increase, also fueled by what he learns from a niece of his who graduated from Bocconi, who knows the Johnson method well. The man therefore waited for the date of September 30, but no credit has come his favor. He then tried to contact the two brokers unsuccessfully, asking Farraland to return the amount invested. Nothing to do, no answer yet again. In the end, it was later discovered that Farraland’s business it is purely scam and well known online. He actually has no relationship with Johnon that albeit with questionable methods he carries on a completely legal activity.

At that point Mr. Nicola understands that he has been scammed, and that he has actually lost his 50 thousand euros. The complaint to the competent bodies it is the only weapon in the hands of Mr. Nicola at that moment, hoping that something will soon move in his favor. In short, the world of the web, apart from cryptocurrencies, always hides very dangerous pitfalls. In some cases, trusting like this, on the first try, it really is the last position to take.