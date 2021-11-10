World

Wales, dog tears and kills 10-year-old boy: mistress arrested

Tragedy in Great Britain where is it a ten-year-old boy, Jack Lis, died after being mauled by a dog near Caerphilly, Wales. Sky News reports explaining that the mistress, a 28-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of not having adequately controlled a dangerous dog. Jack’s mother, Emma Whitfield, announced the tragedy in a Facebook post “Heartbroken before close friends and family see his name in the news, I must announce that our beautiful boy Jack is dead. It was not our dog – Jack’s mother pointed out – nor did it happen in our family home. He was out to play“.

The victim was attacked on his way to visit a friend. The agents who intervened at the scene of the tragedy stopped the dog, killing him, but there was nothing more to be done for the child. Gwent police opened an investigation and questioned two other people who spontaneously presented themselves to the police station. The agents asked to limit the circulation of information shared on social media so as not to hinder the investigation.

