Wales – England and Iran – United States, live

At 8:00 p.m., the group B matches will be played: Iran – United States and Wales – England
🔴 ELEVEN WALES: Ward; Neco Williams, Rodon, Mepham, Ben Davies; Ampadu, Joe Allen, James, Ramsey, Gareth Bale and Kieffer Moore
⚪️ ENGLAND ELEVEN: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham, Henderson; Rashford, Foden and Harry Kane
🟢 ELEVEN IRAN: Beiranvand; Mohammadi, Hosseini, Pouraliganji, Rezaeian; Hajsafi, Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Gholizadeh; Azmoun and Taremi
🔵 UNITED STATES ELEVEN: Gregg Berhalter bets on: Mat Turner; Dest, Robinson, Sargent, Ream, Carter-Vickers; Tyler Adams, McKennie; Musah, Pulisic and Weah
oh#IRN Y #USES everything is played on the last date of Group B!
Did you remember this antecedent between the two in France 1998? #FIFAWorldCup
— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) November 29, 2022
The youngest starting XI at #Qatar2022 so far. 🇺🇸
Full Lineup Notes » https://t.co/QTnkPEKnw2 #USMNT x @Visa pic.twitter.com/TaaG7eI52N
— US Men’s National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 29, 2022
🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 #FIFAWorldCup
The Cymru XI to play Lloegr.
Give ’em some Welsh Siwgr!#ArBenYByd | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/boQVdUBzME
— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) November 29, 2022
your #ThreeLions team news is in! 📋 pic.twitter.com/CdisdXcSTv
—England (@England) November 29, 2022
#SEN beat #ECU and eliminated #LaTri of the #FIFAWorldCup after taking second place in Group A.
— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) November 29, 2022
You have to believe until the last second, #LaTri. pic.twitter.com/qHa1cpUNx1
— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) November 29, 2022
