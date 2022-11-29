Sports

Wales – England and Iran – United States, live

At 8:00 p.m., the group B matches will be played: Iran – United States and Wales – England

🔴 ELEVEN WALES: Ward; Neco Williams, Rodon, Mepham, Ben Davies; Ampadu, Joe Allen, James, Ramsey, Gareth Bale and Kieffer Moore

⚪️ ENGLAND ELEVEN: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham, Henderson; Rashford, Foden and Harry Kane

🟢 ELEVEN IRAN: Beiranvand; Mohammadi, Hosseini, Pouraliganji, Rezaeian; Hajsafi, Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Gholizadeh; Azmoun and Taremi

🔵 UNITED STATES ELEVEN: Gregg Berhalter bets on: Mat Turner; Dest, Robinson, Sargent, Ream, Carter-Vickers; Tyler Adams, McKennie; Musah, Pulisic and Weah

