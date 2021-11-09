Wales, the injured speleologist trapped for two days in a cave saved – Corriere.it

Three hundred rescuers to rescue a fallen explorer on an expedition to one of the largest caves in the UK, in the Brecon Beacons

After a recovery operation in which more than 300 men participated and lasted more than two days was finally rescued the wounded caver who, since last Saturday, was trapped in a cave in the mountain range of the gods Brecon Beacons, In the South Wales.

As soon as he was brought to the surface on a stretcher, he was greeted by a long applause from the rescuers and was immediately taken to the hospital. As the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team reports, the speleological rescue theme that participated in the rescue.

The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon, when the man fell while he was exploring, together with another speleologist, the cave of Ogof Ffynnon Ddu near the village of Penwyllt in Powys County. Due to the injuries sustained in the bad fall, the speleologist could no longer move. The friend immediately gave the alarm and immediately the recovery operations started with eight rescue teams involved. An undertaking that immediately proved to be not easy and full of pitfalls: the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu is the third largest cave by extension in the United Kingdom. Volunteers from other counties also joined the local teams.

The thick fog that prevented the helicopters from approaching also complicated and slowed down the rescue.

One of the rescuers, Peter Francis, said that the man was “an experienced and fit caver” and that “he just put his foot in the wrong place.”