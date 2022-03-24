Wales vs. Austria LIVE: how, when and where to watch ESPN DIRECT match for the European playoffs of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Wales and Austria will face each other in the semifinal of the European play-off for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. It will be a single match match, in which both teams will go out in search of victory that will allow them to settle in the next instance and continue dreaming of reach the World Cup.

Route A will remain incomplete. Waiting for the clash between Scotland and Ukraine to be fixed. While, Wales and Austria will meet in Cardiff for a finalist place

A challenge for Wales and possibly the last World Cup train for Gareth Bale and for your teammate David Alaba.

The Welsh team has attended the last final phases of the European Championships but has not gone further. He has never been to a World Cup for Wales since 1958. Previous generations of famous footballers have run out of dates like this. Other notable players Ben Davies (Tottenham), Aaron Ramsey (Rangers), Daniel James (Leeds).

Wales vs. Austria: schedules in the world

Peru: 2:45 p.m.

Colombia: 2:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:45 p.m.

Mexico: 1:45 p.m.

Bolivia: 3:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:45 p.m.

Argentina: 4:45 p.m.

Chile: 4:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:45 p.m.

Spain: 8:45 p.m.

United States (Los Angeles): 12:45 pm

United States (New York): 3:45 pm

Wales barely made it to the play-offs and now come up against Austria, who haven’t been to a final tournament since France 1998. Bale’s side have their strength at home. They are undefeated in their last sixteen home games. He hasn’t lost since November 2018.

An undated postponed section will remain pending pending the events of the invasion. Ukraine must play Scotland in one of the semi-finals.

When and what time do Wales vs. play? Austria?

Welsh vs. Austria They will collide in a vibrant duel this Thursday, March 24. The contest between both teams is scheduled for 2:45 pm (Peruvian time) and will take place at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Where and how to watch LIVE Wales vs. Austria?

The match LIVE It will be broadcast on ESPN 4 and Star+ in Latin America. In Mexico you can see Sky Sports. Do not miss any incident of the match through the Rpp.pe website.

OUR PODCASTS

In Israel, the first case of “Flurona” was detected, that is, a contagion of covid-19 and influenza at the same time. How does this occur and what is the level of severity? Dr. Elmer Huerta explains to us.