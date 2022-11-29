Wales vs England live
48′Stones’ header that Ward catches! At the corner exit
48′Kane’s shot that ends in a corner! After an anticipation of Maguire to Bale
Four. Five’Five minutes added For the two attentions to Neco Williams
43′The United States has scored against Iran! Now England and the USA would tie at 5 points at the top, with first place for those from Southgate on goals
41′speed england Two unsuccessful corners in a row to encircle Wales
40′Rashford stunt going high! He chose a spectacular Chilean, but poorly directed
39′Joe Allen tries! Clears Maguire, but it is the first serious arrival of Wales
38′High shot from Foden! After combining with Bellingham in speed
36′Neco Williams leaves and Connor Roberts enters First change in Wales
33′Neco Williams can’t go on! That Rashford shot left him dizzy. Putting your head there is brave. He doesn’t want to leave. He is cared for. And they finally convince you. he leaves desolate
31′Shot by Maguire… that almost hit the linesman! All very strange. He advanced with the ball at his foot and reached the top of the large area, from where he decided to shoot powerfully at goal, but he got disoriented, the left is not his forte and he sent it nowhere
30′Half an hour of monologue Attack England and defend Wales
29′The Welshman Daniel James, reprimanded He takes the first game for knocking down, and something else, Stones
27′Pass Wales from midfield It’s news, with an out of band. They have players to try something else with the ball. Bale has not touched any
26′Neco Williams is already recovered Let’s see if he dares to clear his head again…
24′What a ball from Rashford to the head of Neco Williams! The referee stopped the game because the Welshman was very brave to defend that whiplash like this, especially because Mané, in a recent Inter-Bayern Champions League, chose to clear his fists inside the area and they did not call him a penalty, understanding that it was a reflex movement
23′Another England side center Now from Henderson in a foul next to the corner, but he can’t find a finisher
twenty-one’Henderson miscalculates and does not control Shaw’s pass! He was left alone, but he went too far
18′Lots of paraphernalia for nothing England did not launch the free kick directly after a debate between several players. Taken short and tempered by Shaw, it could not be well headed by Maguire
16′Dangerous free kick from Mepham to Kane Good for a right-hander, maybe for Rashford
14′Foden tries The rejection falls after a corner, but does not connect well with the ball
eleven’Ward is the substitute in goal for the suspended Hennessey Expelled before Iran for a criminal entry into Taremi
9′For talking! Great chance for Rashford! And a brave departure from Ward to avoid his one-on-one goal. Great assist from Kane
7′The goalkeepers breathe easys Neither an approximation of the two teams
5′Lots of underground gaming at the moment The Slovenian Slavko Vincic referees, although a Scotsman would not have gone badly for this fight
3′And he doesn’t want to risk England too much The group is not there to screw up and for Wales to catch it against
two’No Press Up Wales Wait in your field and cede possession to England
1′Starts the match! The first possession is Wales
19:54The hymns are playing!
7:45 p.m.And the eleven of Wales, in their social networks
19:42The lineup of England, on his twitter account
19:38There are four changes in England: Walker, Henderson, Foden and Rashford enter and Trippier, Mount, Sterling and Saka remain on the bench.
19:36England start with Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice;
Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford; and Harry Kane
19:32Wales plays Danny Ward; Neco Williams, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ben Davies; Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Allen;
Gareth BaleKieffer Moore and Daniel James
19:26Let’s go with the lineups!
19:26Everyone has options in this Group B in which England commands with 4 points, followed by Iran (3), the United States (2) and Wales (1).
7:25 p.m.At the same time, the Iran-United States kicks off at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha
19:23At 8:00 p.m. the game begins at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan
19:22Welcome to the Wales-England live stream!