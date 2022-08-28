Walk again or stop blindness. How gene therapies are revolutionizing medicine

Gene therapies represent a revolution for the world of health – Credits: @Getty Images

“It is an impressive thing, an absolute revolution for medicine,” he says. Osvaldo Podhajcermolecular biologist who integrates the Leloir Institutewho together with his team are almost the only ones who investigate gene therapies in Argentina. These therapies are based on the concept of being able to modify a cell at the genetic level so that a disease can be reversed. Some examples that show how disruptive these treatments are are patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) who sat down or walked again, who were on their way to blindness from Alzheimer’s disease leber and regained sight or those who were cured of some types of leukemia. In that league, where science makes some fictional stories diluted, it is that these types of therapies play that represent a unique window towards a new opportunity for thousands of people.

One of the possible techniques to carry out this type of therapy, describes Hernan Amartinoboss Pediatric Neurology of the Austral University Hospital and scientific researcher of the Argentine Federation of Rare Diseases (Fadepof)is to administer genetic material to the patient through a viral vector that is genetically modified. This modified virus, which also removed the possibility of being pathogenic, is the one that penetrates the cells and corrects the error.

Deaths of babies in Córdoba. What are the three criminological lines that investigators could follow

For its part, Susana Baldinimedical director of the Argentine Chamber of Medicinal Specialties (Caeme)who, among other topics, spoke about gene therapies at the first meeting of Media & Pharmawhich took place in Mendoza, in which he participated THE NATION, explains that in the nucleus of the cell are the chromosomes, formed by genes. By having two pairs of each chromosome, it may be that one, or both, are mutated. Dominant diseases require only one copy to be abnormal to develop in the person, while recessive diseases require both copies to be mutated. And those errors or mutations are the ones that are tried to be corrected with this type of therapy.

Continue reading the story

The speakers at the Medios & Farma meeting, organized in Mendoza by the Argentine Chamber of Medicinal Specialties (Caeme), were Juan Manuel Santa María, general manager of IQVIA for southern Latin America; Daniel Luna, head of the Informatics Department of the Italian Hospital; Lucas Lehtinen, executive director of the Master’s Degree in Intellectual Property at Universidad Austral; Rubén Torres, health doctor: Susana Baldini, medical director of Caeme, and Natalia Gandolfi, Access manager of Caeme

A little history

Podhajcer points out that the first clinical trial of gene therapy dates back to 1990 and consisted of genetically modifying the T lymphocytes of a girl who suffered from an immunodeficiency associated with the ADA (adenosine deaminase) gene. In boys who suffer from this disease, their immune system does not work properly and they must live in isolation. Since then, thousands of clinical studies have been carried out in this discipline, which is used both in congenital metabolic diseases (where the mutated gene is known to be incapable of producing the normal protein) and in more complex diseases such as cancer or neurodegenerative diseases.

“Gene therapy has made remarkable progress and these kids with mutations in the ADA gene can have gene therapy and now live normal lives with their reconstituted immune systems. But the advances in gene therapy have not only been in this disease in particular, but also extend to retinopathies, where people with blindness have recovered their vision as in Leber congenital amaurosis. In this case, the RP65 gene is delivered directly to the retina. Or guys with Spinal Muscular Atrophy that cannot sit down can do so again after receiving specific gene therapy of the mutated gene that is also administered using viral vectors”, he details. Podhajcer.

amartin recalls a case in the late 1990s of a patient treated for a disease called OTC, who had a very severe immune reaction to the vector and died. That caused a lot of other research related to gene therapies to be delayed. However, later the studies continued and today the results are usually very successful. Of course, he claims amartinnot enough time has passed yet to know if there will be any implications for the use of these treatments in the very long term.

Two types of gene therapies

On the one hand, it details amartinthere are in vivo therapies. In this type of therapy, the viral vector that carries the gene to be transferred can be applied directly to the organ or tissue where the disease has the greatest impact.

“Instead, in the ex vivo Stem cells are taken from the patient, we modify them and we put a new gene into them. Then we re-infuse the cells already modified. It’s like an autotransplant. For that, first you have to give her a chemo and remove all her own white blood cells. Whether one type or another of therapy is done will depend on the patient’s disease, although there are diseases for which both methods are investigated,” says the specialist.

An example of an ex vivo therapy is the use of CAR-T. “This is a cellular gene therapy where cells are taken from the patient and they are genetically intervened so that they attack the malignant cells. So the patient kills his own cancer. This type of treatment for now is mainly used for some types of leukemia”, he maintains Baldini.

Podhajcer warns that the use of CAR-T It is a treatment that, although it is already used, is very complex. An appropriate laboratory is needed for these cells to be modified with the gene of interest. After the modification, the cells are kept in the laboratory for a time and are readministered to the patient. The patient must be close to that laboratory and the cells cannot be sent, for example, from Argentina to the United States because they would not arrive properly.

Another problem of CAR-Tadd Podhajcer , as in conventional cancer therapy, is the resistance of the tumor over time. CAR-Ts are usually directed against a specific protein which they recognize and use to attack the malignant cell. Unfortunately, tumors can recur from cells that do not express this protein and thus escape treatment.

“A third drawback is that the CAR-T They do not seem to work as the only treatment in solid tumors, which are the most frequent tumors. And the reasons are simple: they work very well in hematopoietic tumors because they are cells that do not form a compact tumor tissue, unlike most cancers that do. And CAR-Ts just can’t penetrate the tumor,” he explains. Podhajcer.

Innovative, but very expensive

“One of the issues with these therapies is the cost. Millions of dollars are being invested in research and development for hundreds of rare diseases, but this high level of investment is inevitably going to make therapies very expensive”, he laments. amartin.

In Argentina, one of the cases that demonstrates the complexity of obtaining sufficient funds for this type of treatment was that of emma, the baby who suffered from SMA type 2 and needed a drug from the Novartis laboratory worth US$2,100,000. To raise that sum of money, the influencer Santiago Maratea carried out the “Everyone with Emmita” campaign.

“Gene therapies are so far quite expensive, in the order of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Several of the approved gene therapies either cure a person of a previously incurable disease, or greatly increase quality of life. To address the payment of these treatments, what is being achieved are negotiations between the developing companies and the States because, being rare diseases, there are not so many patients who need these therapies”, he maintains. Podhajcer.

In tune with his colleague, Baldini cites the example of Spain, where there is a “shared risk” scheme between companies and the State. If they administer the treatment to the patient and it is not successful, they do not end up paying for said treatment.