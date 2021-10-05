walk around NY, show regrowth and look gorgeous

The floral mask hides his proverbial smile, the dark glasses try to disguise it, but it is impossible not to recognize it, even with white hair and regrowth: Julia Roberts was caught by the paparazzi of Page Six during a walk through the streets of New York with her husband Daniel Moder. A more unique than rare case their public release, so much so that their appearance on the red carpet of the last Cannes Film Festival with daughter Hazel had amazed everyone.

The reserved couple, who have been married for 19 years, were caught in a very romantic moment through the streets of the Upper East Side: hand in hand like two boyfriends, they showed all their glamor. He has a simple look with a cotton shopper, her army green country chic dress, a black Louis Vuitton shoulder bag and above all hair that reveals gray locks.

By now celebrities and royals have given up their divine clothes and are not afraid to show themselves in the beauty of their years, between wrinkles and candid locks: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jodie Foster, Letizia of Spain, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Caroline of Monaco, Andie MacDowell and Now Julia Roberts, which gives us the inspiration for a smooth transition from dyed to just perfect gray hair.

His natural auburn-brown for years now he has seen the blond, with golden highlights that go perfectly with her complexion. He has never opted for the full color, which in addition to aging, is very difficult to maintain: balayage and lightening of different shades give a more soft and elegant, as well as making regrowth much more manageable.

This type of look does camouflage the candid locks, but it is also perfect for pass step by step to natural hair without twisting or stressing the hair. In fact, as the hair grows, the regrowth is touched up less and less, thus not creating one unpleasant sharp detachment, and a colder and colder shade of blond is chosen, which will gradually blend with white. At the same time, the tips are cut from time to time eliminating the remnants of past colors.

Definitely a more delicate step if you have warm and intense colors like Roberts, when instead it will be easier if you start from an ash base or in any case cold: it is essential, for a very refined effect like that of the actress, balance different shades and adjust them in the course of work, finally arriving at the perfect white.