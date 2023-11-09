Walk-race for World Diabetes Day on Sunday in Alicante

Walk a 5km race through World Diabetes Day is celebrated in Alicante next Sunday, November 12, under the motto “Diabetes: Educate to Protect the Future.”

Connected

“this year We are celebrating the tenth anniversary of this sporting event With which we celebrate World Diabetes Day, which is celebrated every 14 November With a prevalence of more than 14% in our country, seeks to give visibility to this pathology“Explains Dr. Oscar Moreno, specialist in endocrinology and nutritionHead of the diabetes unit of the Alicante-General Hospital Health Department and one of the promoters of this event for a decade.

Schools urged to hire nurses as number of children suffering from diabetes increases

In this sense, walking and running is Organized by the Alicante Diabetic Union with the support of Diabetes Unit, through Institute of Health and Biomedical Research of Alicante (Isabiel), and Remaining diabetes units in the province of Alicante, It is also supported by the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition and the Valencian Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition.

The age at which diabetes appears in Alicante has increased by 20 years in a decade

The 5 kilometer walk or run will depart from San Juan Beach at 10:30 am (on the beach on Ireland Street) and, in addition to the adult class, children’s races will also be held downstairs, distributed according to age.

“We encourage the entire society of the province of Alicante to come and spend a healthy, fun and supportive family Sunday, with the main objective of Promote appropriate lifestyle for people of all ages and highlight the importance of self-care for people with diabetes,” explained Dr. Moreno, who is also Scientific Deputy Director of Innovation, Quality, Training and Simulation at Isabial.

“The main objective is to promote appropriate lifestyles for people of all ages and highlight the importance of self-care for people living with diabetes.” Dr. Oscar Moreno. Specialist in Endocrinology and Nutrition, responsible for the Diabetes Unit of the Alicante-General Hospital Health Department

apart from there will be room for the little onesWhich is organized by the Diabetes Union with trophies and gifts for men and women in various children’s categories.

Registration These can be made up to the day of the event via the following page: https://bit.ly/3PTrQgq

world diabetes day

Aligns with walk-run Global campaign, which promotes the importance of taking coordinated action and concerted efforts to tackle diabetes as a serious global health problem. and it’s the same The prevalence of this disease has been increasing in the last few years.

At the European level, the number of people living with diabetes was 61 million in 2021, and it is expected An increase of 13% over the next 15 years, and globally the figure reached an increase of 46%.

Tighter and early control of type 2 diabetes would save 185 million euros

people with diabetes run increased risk of suffering from health problems such as myocardial infarctionStroke, kidney failure, increased risk of cancer, permanent vision loss, and even lower limb amputation can occur.

“It is possible to prevent or delay its appearance and consequences through self-care with a healthy, Mediterranean diet; regular aerobic and vigorous physical exercise; maintaining a normal weight and not smoking” Dr. Oscar Moreno. Specialist in Endocrinology and Nutrition, responsible for the Diabetes Unit of the Alicante-General Hospital Health Department

“However, It is possible to prevent or delay its appearance and consequences through self-care with a healthy, Mediterranean diet; Regular aerobic and strength physical exercise; maintain normal weight and not smoking. It’s all combined with one Adequate clinical control by health professionals, With a plan of educational, medicinal and accompaniment support tailored to each individual,” concludes the expert.