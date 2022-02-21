Walk to better health

Walk a lot? Maybe I should. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous-intensity physical activity, or a combination equivalent each week. The CDC notes that walking is a great way to get the physical activity needed for health benefits, and it doesn’t require special skills, a gym membership, or expensive equipment.

Health and fitness are always top of mind for Eli Friedman, MD, medical director of sports cardiology at Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida. Dr. Friedman is the cardiologist for the Miami Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami CF, and numerous local universities, and is a cardiology consultant to the United States Tennis Association Sports Science Committee. Aside from his work helping elite and amateur athletes, his own passions are running, cycling and training.

Dr. Friedman spoke with the editors of Health and offered helpful suggestions for those considering starting to walk for a healthier lifestyle.

Health: What health benefits can be expected from walking more?

Dr Friedman: The benefits of walking, or any bodily movement, are immeasurable. If you walk regularly, you can expect a reduction in blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and cholesterol. Regular movement has also been associated with better mental health, reduced anxiety symptoms, and a greater ability to handle the stressors that life throws at us.

Health: If one of your patients told you that they wanted to start walking in 2022, what advice would you give?

Dr Friedman: Schedule 20 minutes each day to go for a walk. It doesn’t have to be an intense activity, even a slow, conversational pace can work. Make it a social activity with family and friends. Avoid the elevator and go up the stairs. If you have to climb many floors, mix the stairs and the elevator if it’s a steep climb. When you go somewhere in the car, park it as far away as possible from your destination to be able to take more steps. For those who work from home, look for multiple opportunities throughout the day to get up, get out, and move. This will not only improve your health, but also improve the quality and concentration of your work.

Health: Is it safe for someone to jump right into the walking routine?

Dr Friedman: For the vast majority, walking is perfectly safe. However, if you have a chronic condition, talk to your doctor first to make sure it’s safe for you. It is also important to set realistic expectations. Going from doing nothing to walking an hour each day isn’t easy, so be sure to go slowly to set the pace. A good starting point is to walk 20 minutes, three times a week, and then increase the frequency and duration. Always listen to your body: If you experience any unusual pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, chest discomfort, dizziness, or loss of consciousness while walking, seek medical attention immediately.

Health: Do you want to add anything else about walking?

Dr Friedman: Incorporating more walks into your life is a great thing. According to the CDC, regular moderate to vigorous physical activity can reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes. It can also improve sleep, memory, and the ability to think and learn. Although it may be difficult at first for someone who hasn’t exercised, walking can help improve long-term health and well-being.