walking (at least) ten minutes a day extends your life- Corriere.it

Physical activity as a medicine for psychophysical well-being and cardiovascular and dozens and dozens of studies on the subject have been accumulating for years. But if confirmation is still needed, recent work published in the journal Jama Internal Medicine concludes that if nearly all Americans started walking for an extra 10 minutes a day, 111,000 premature deaths each year could be avoided. To arrive at these conclusions, the study used data on the physical activity and death rates of thousands of US adults. It is therefore a retrospective study, in which the time devoted to the movement in previous years was considered.

The researchers looked at data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination which periodically asks a representative sample of the population for information on lifestyles and health. Scientists collected data from 4,840 people of different ethnicities, men and women, aged 40 to 85, who responded to a survey. Furthermore, a part of the volunteers wore a pedometer for a week with the aim of objectively monitoring physical activity. Volunteers were grouped on the basis of minutes spent walking or performing other movements. Subsequently, their names were then compared with the register of deaths to establish the mortality rate in relation to the various levels of activity, also taking into account those who were too fragile to move, age, index of body mass, ability to smoke and other parameters that could affect the conclusions.

