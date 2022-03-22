walking barefoot around the house is good for your health and more

Feet: Have you ever been scolded for walking barefoot at home? Enough reproaches because it is good. Science says it!

Parents have always forbidden us to do this. Their cries can be heard throughout the house and are often wasted. It is so comfortable to go around without wearing slippers! But what’s wrong with doing it? Many people believe that direct contact with the soil can lead to unwanted and harmful effects on health.

That’s why our parents never liked the idea of ​​seeing their children wandering around the house like this. Today, for you lovers of bare feet at home it will be a good day. You will get your revenge back! Unlike popular beliefs, in fact, science claims that it is good for beauty and also for health. Let’s find out more!

Bare feet at home: these are the only two precautions

In order to go around without socks and slippers it is good to highlight the only two possible contraindications. First of all, the floors must always be thoroughly clean. Better not to come into contact with bacteria and dirt. Obviously, this way you avoid carrying it around the house! It is for this reason that you should get into the healthy habit of taking off your shoes even before setting foot inside the house.

The second thing to keep in mind concerns people suffering from certain diseases. Experts advise against walking in this way if you have problems of an osteoarticular nature, overload or tendency to ulcers. Better to avoid even for those with hallux valgus, various forms of arthritis or hammer toes.

What does science say?

The experts of Humanitas they believe that walking around the house barefoot is good for health and beauty. Primarily, it is children who benefit most. First of all it would help him for a correct growth of the foot. Avoid, for example, flattening. It improves posture and blood circulation and reduces the various imperfections that may arise.