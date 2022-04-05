Walking diet, how to lose weight without fatigue

“It is enough to walk 30 minutes a day to have beneficial effects on our entire organism, from weight, to the mind, passing through the cardiovascular system” assures Sara Cordara, biologist and nutritionist, author of the book

By now we know: none physical activity and, in particular, no walking is effective without a good and healthy diet. Conversely, no healthy diet is useful unless accompanied by physical activity, even a simple activity such as walking.

In short: diet food plus walking is the winning couple for staying healthy and losing weight.

The dietary model to which reference is currently made, for those who practice sports at an amateur level, such as our sports walking can be, is represented by the “Mediterranean diet”, Which in 2010 UNESCO declared a Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Walking diet, 30 minutes to lose weight

Squats, planks, abs, weights and exhausting exercises, sweat and frustration at not seeing results after so much effort. This is the thought that many people have when looking for a method to lose weight. Of course physical activity is essential but perhaps it is not suitable for everyone, not in certain terms, while a walk of at least 30 minutes perhaps in the company of friends is pleasant and you don’t feel fatigue.

But is walking enough to lose weight?

You lose weight following the directions of the Walking Diet and you lose the extra kilos as long as you walk at a fast and steady pace. The duration of the walk must be at least 30 minutes and 3 times a week, of course you can also extend the duration and increase the outputs.

It all depends on one’s physical shape, willingness and ability to organize daily commitments.

Lose the extra pounds by walking, how it works

Don’t worry, you don’t need to run or do miles of road, climbing or trekking to find your weight again. It is sufficient to walk briskly preferably in the countryside, in a park, away from traffic if possible but it is also good in the city. The important thing is to dress appropriately and comfortably with breathable clothing and appropriate shoes.

Walking benefits everyone, even if you don’t have to lose weight. The benefits are many for physical and mental health, taking a brisk walk stimulates blood circulation and therefore increases the oxygenation of cells throughout the body. It also reduces water retention by stimulating the microcirculation of lymphatic fluids and relieves stress by increasing the production of serotonin, the good mood hormone.

What time to choose for walking

The best time to walk is in the morning, better get up early maybe at 6 in the morning and take a quick walk before starting the work or family day. In the morning the body loses more weight, The fasting body consumes fat: Train on an empty stomach. According to some studies, in fact, during the night fasting our body gives bottom to all the glycogen (ie carbohydrates) and for this reason during the physical activity in the morning the body will use fat directly as an energy source.

Walking diet, what to eat

To lose weight and maintain a healthy weight it is necessary to follow a correct diet, here’s how. Although the walking diet has some restrictions during the first few days, it is intended to be a real lifestyle

There are four phases established by the doctor for the slimming diet to be performed simultaneously with the walk.

“It starts with a purifying phase, the most restrictive, but it only lasts three days. We eat little (carbohydrates are not allowed) and well and we try not to overload the liver and kidneys. Then we move on to a re-educational phase, which lasts 7 days, foods such as eggs, milk and derivatives, cereals and legumes are introduced (excellent black chickpeas rich in iron and antioxidants). Then the last two phases, consolidation and maintenance, include lean meats, cured meats, some cheeses and the quantity of starchy products is increased “.

It is very important that the diet described by the doctor is accompanied by physical exercise, or brisk walking, with a duration of half an hour three times a week.

You can increase the length of the course and the days it runs as you improve your physical endurance. In this way you can lose up to 4 kg in a month by decreasing the fat mass and increasing the lean mass. The body is more toned and defined, you feel more energetic and more resistant to fatigue as well as being less tired at the end of the day.

“The effects of the diet will be seen almost immediately, initially you will obviously lose fluids then there will be a stationary phase, without weight loss, and then you will continue to go down until you reach the ideal weight. Obviously, however, we must take into account the differences that exist from person to person. Not everyone will react in the same way ”.

Water is essential

Drinking the right amount of water is very important, as the expert explains: “A couple of hours before the walk it is advisable to drink at least 600-700 ml of water. During training, on the other hand, you need to drink an average of 250 ml of water every 15 minutes. And, be careful, you must remember to drink even after physical activity, even if you do not feel thirsty “.

The secrets of the walking diet

Following the Walking Diet means changing your lifestyle, it is not just about exercising but developing a mentality that leads to self-respect and love for a healthy and balanced life.

Vary the foods, We try to vary as much as possible. For example, if we find cereals in our diet, we always avoid eating rice only but alternate it with barley and spelled

Do not skip the meal, it is better to have lunch at 3 pm than not to have lunch at all. We risk altering the basal metabolic rate.

Don’t weigh food: we don’t have to be obsessed with the weight of everything we bring to the table. You have to be used to having lunch and dinner outside the home. And then remember that fruit and vegetables should not be weighed.

Walking Diet: The healthy dish

Developed by Harvard University, the Healthy Plate is an illustrated food scheme in which all macronutrients necessary for our body are represented in a scientifically balanced way and on which the main meals of the day should be based. The two authors have proposed a version suitable for all walkers.

Whole red rice 70 grams

Chicken egg

Salmon fillet 100 g or alternatively chicken breast 100 g

Baby carrots (without weighing them)

Mixed red fruits (without weighing them)

Pepper as needed

Sage (two leaves)

Extra virgin olive oil 10 grams

Salt up to taste

Cook the red rice, for about 30/40 minutes, the baby carrots and prepare a hard-boiled egg. Broil or steam the salmon fillet or chicken breast. Season with oil, salt and pepper and serve all in one dish.