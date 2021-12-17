Walking in the cold makes you lose weight and is good for your health: 5 reasons to do it

Dr. Flavio Doni, cardiologist and marathon runner, explains the benefits of fast walking in winter for the immune system, mood and more

Walking in the cold, in winter, it is good for health and also does lose weight. If you manage to overcome the chills by covering yourself adequately, in fact, a walk with temperatures close to freezing “is the best exercise to lose weight”. This is ensured by Dr. Flavio Doni, cardiologist, head of the Marathon Center at Palazzo della Salute-Wellness Clinic in Milan and marathon runner.

Walking in the cold: how to dress –

As mentioned, however, first of all it is fundamental cover yourself adequately, or the benefits of a winter walk will be annihilated and you will only risk getting sick: “Proper clothing is very important. Recall that over 50% of the heat is lost from the head, through the scalp. So a hat it is fundamental ”, warns Dr. Doni. One of the best attires is that in layers: “As we walk, our organism heats up. The ideal is, therefore, to have clothing that is not excessive and that can be lightened by removing a layer or more than one. Together with the hat we always remember the gloves: when you do physical activity, in fact, the blood flow tends to retract from the extremities of the body to the central parts. The same speech of the hands, however, does not concern the feet: like the legs, they get very hot. In some cases, if you prefer, you can even cover your legs up to the knees. The leg contains no vital organs and warms up well when walking. Different thing for the core, the trunk: here the vital organs are concentrated. This part must be covered properly ”, recalls the cardiologist.

Walking in the cold to lose weight –

There are several benefits of fast walking in the cold, in winter, for health but also for the figure. “Walking in the cold is the best exercise for lose weight“, Assures the cardiologist and marathon runner. “With cold temperatures you have a greater need for burn energy to maintain normal body temperature. With walking you add physical exercise, which it does burn fat. This is why physical activity outdoors in winter allows you to burn more than in summer. In particular they burn fat if you stay below 60-70% of the heart rate maximal. And this is true whether you are running or walking. As you increase exercise intensity and heart rate, they wear out less and less fat and more and more sugar. When you reach 85-90% of your maximal heart rate, you only burn sugars. Therefore the brisk walk in the cold is ideal for burn fat and lose weight“, Emphasizes Dr. Doni. The best time, then, is at morning on an empty stomach: “This way you consume even more fat”.

Fast walking in winter: the benefits for mood –

Like running and sports in general, brisk walking also stimulates release of hormones that help a good mood, such as serotonin and endorphins. But in winter this happens even more, assures Dr. Doni: “The cold amplifies the effects of sport on hormonal activity. This is most likely because the metabolism undergoes greater stress and therefore responds in an increased way to the stimulus. And the mood benefits from it “.

Outdoor sports and vitamin D –

There is another benefit of physical activity outdoors even in winter, whatever it is: as is known, in fact, with the cold season the levels of vitamin D they lower naturally, since its primary source is the Sun. But this side effect of winter can be avoided or at least limited by practicing physical activity outdoors: “We have known for some time that the vitamin D is useful for the bone metabolism and has an important one antioxidant and anti-infective function. The latest therapeutic protocols for the Covid identify in the administration of vitamin D an adjuvant factor. Considering that sun exposure is the best source of vitamin D, in winter, when sunlight is limited, if you take the time to exercise outdoors during daylight hours you will increase your values ​​of vitamin D. Precisely for this reason it would be good to take advantage of the lunch break for a walk in winter. Also because you hardly sweat and you don’t need to warm up or stretch, you can therefore return to work without problems ”, recalls the cardiologist.

Walking in the cold: a help for the immune system –

And if the link between vitamin D and immune defenses it is increasingly known, thanks to the scientific evidence in the Covid era, it may not be surprising to know that doing physical activity in winter, such as walking in the cold, can stimulate the proper functioning of the immune system: “When we expose our body to cold with our physical activity immune system is activated and empowered. And this more than with running. We know, in fact, that immediately after the race, which requires more physical effort, there is a window phase in which the immunitary defense they lower, and then increase more than before. But that window phase in the case of a less demanding physical activity such as brisk walking is not there, only the benefits for the immune system remain ”, explains Dr. Doni.

Walking in winter: the benefits for the heart –

Like all moderate aerobic sports, brisk walking is also good for heart: “Those who regularly walk outdoors have a marked reduction in triglyceride and blood sugar levels. The reduction of stress that occurs with physical activity outdoors in winter, then, helps in the reduction of cardiovascular risk, since high levels of stress release substances, from theadrenaline toangiotensin, which are oxidizing, inflammatory and increase blood pressure, promote the formation of atherosclerotic plaques and alter the function ofentothelium. Even those who have had a heart attack, from which they have recovered correctly, can walk in the cold without problems, after having undergone a non-competitive medical-sports examination. All the more reason it will be even more important to cover yourself adequately. But once the clothing is adequate, a winter walk will bring enormous benefits ”, reiterates Dr. Doni.