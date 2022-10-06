Walking in the morning at 50: an effective exercise that slims down and speeds up metabolism

It’s a matter of logic: when you go for a walk outside, you expose yourself to sunlight and that small dose of vitamin D will help you instantly feel more awake. Not only will it get your blood pumping, but you’ll also be able to enjoy everything you see around you has to offer. A luxury that hardly costs and that you need. And more after 50 years.

It’s also a time when you can let go of what’s stressing you out and focus on what you hope to accomplish that day. But walking is not only good for the mind; it’s also good for your body. Because it is a low-impact activity, almost anyone from

any fitness level or age You can do it without training or prior experience. Since it’s easy on the body, many people feel like they’re not getting any exercise when they go for a walk, but quite the opposite.

Improve your heart health



According to

Mayo ClinicWalking can help keep your heart healthy by preventing and managing conditions like heart disease and stroke. Plus, it can even help certain people lose weight, according to the

Harvard Medical School.

An hour or so before you wake up, your body begins to prepare for the day. At this time, your blood pressure begins to rise, as does your pulse, and the endocrine glands begin to secrete increased amounts of hormones to prepare your body, including thyroid hormone. To the

walk every morningyou reduce this increase in blood pressure and heart rate, and therefore

improve your cardiovascular health.

Increased body’s ability to use oxygen and breathe



A walk in the morning is good for your lungs. walking is a

low impact activity and can improve the body’s ability to use oxygen. Research indicates that patients with respiratory diseases who walk at least 60 minutes per day reduce their rehospitalization rate for COPD by 50%. The goal is to do 5,000 steps.

An investment in long-term health



Experts recommend

walk at least 150 minutes a week and 30 minutes a day must be a big goal. Walking in the morning helps you prevent or manage various health conditions, improve cardiovascular fitness, improve mood, reduce stress, and even jumpstart your metabolism. Things that come in handy after the age of 50 and that help you age better.

Reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s



A morning walk strengthens muscles, clears the head, improves mental health and

reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. A 2020 review found that women who walked more had less cognitive decline. It is fully proven.

Reduces the risk of contracting infections



If you’re prone to colds and viruses, walking is an easy way to keep them away. A daily walk decisively helps to increase immune function and can

reduce the risk of contracting infectious diseases. Don’t hesitate: your body will appreciate it and you will be stronger against external threats.

Have fewer sick days per year



This basic element of

morning routine can reduce the number of sick days you have throughout the year. Studies have shown that people who walk at least 150 minutes per week have around 40% fewer sick days. That means you’ll have more time to do the things you love instead of spending your days cooped up at home with cold medicine.

lower your blood pressure



The benefits for

heart health of regular walking continue: Because your heart rate increases during a walk (often without you noticing it), this can directly help lower your blood pressure. Starting the day with a walk gives you the opportunity to take advantage of these benefits throughout the day.

a cheap exercise



You really don’t need much to go for a walk in the morning. All you need is proper footwear, clothes that breathe well and a good dose of encouragement. You don’t even need a gym to stay in shape. Remember that to take advantage of all its benefits, you must be able to

make it routine; that is, do it a minimum of five days a week.