Walks, concerts, Beyoncé… Our ideas for outings to Le Havre and Rouen this weekend

Like every week, find our selection of ideas for weekend outings in Le Havre and Rouen.

It’s not always easy to find inspiration to occupy your weekend. If you’re out of ideas for this Saturday July 23 and Sunday July 24, 2022 in Rouen and Le Havredon’t panic, we found qsome ideas for you. And that’s good, because the weather will be generally sunny with up to 32°C announced.

Our ideas for outings in Rouen

A bike ride

The good weather may make you want to go for a little bike ride, alone, with friends or family. That’s good, there is no shortage of pleasant sites for pedaling around Rouen, and we had just made a small selection of them that you can (re)discover.

Discover the local castles

In the Rouen metropolis, or a little further, the castles are numerous and you can visit a number of them. Passionate about history or architecture, here are some ideas of castles to visit in the area.

Drink a good cocktail

If for you, weekend rhymes with party, then you may be looking for the ideal bar to meet up with friends. Are you more into beer? We have a small selection of establishments to offer you. Do you prefer cocktails? We also have a list of good addresses for you!

In Le Havre and around

Head to the beach to dance like Beyoncé

If you wave your hand frantically to the chorus of Single Ladies and instinctively know how to answer the question “Who run the world?” », this animation is made for you. On Sunday morning, contemporary and hip-hop dancer Joël Beauvois will have you dancing to Beyoncé’s groove. A participatory show organized on the beach of Saint-Jouin-Bruneval as part of the Together! “Beyoncé on the Beach” will start at 11 am, and it’s free!

Vibrate to the rhythms of the world with MoZ’aïque

Since Thursday and for this whole weekend again, the Hanging Gardens, in Le Havre, welcome music from all over the world. In an idyllic setting, origins and musical styles mingle with groups from all walks of life. Note that on Sunday, the concerts will start from 11:30 a.m. to offer the possibility of picnicking to music on site. Find the whole program.

Treat yourself to a Japanese getaway

Every Sunday in the summer, the Japanese gardens in Le Havre open their doors to visitors. Symbol of the twinning of the ports of Le Havre and Osaka, this place, designed in 1992 by landscape architects Yasuko Miyamae and Samuel Craquelin, is part of the greatest tradition of ancestral rites: rivers, small pond, stone lanterns and beach of pebbles represent the mutual enrichment of the two cultures. A trip to the other side of the world from the ocean city, offered at 2.30 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. Please note that reservations, to be made at the tourist office, are compulsory.

