Wall Street closes higher supported by Microsoft By Reuters



©Reuters. Stock image of operators working at the New York Stock Exchange, USA. April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Noel Randewich

April 27 (Reuters) – The index ended higher on Wednesday after falling sharply in the previous session, as strong earnings forecasts from Microsoft and Visa helped ease concerns about slowing global economic growth and rising interest rates. interest.

* The action of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose after the software heavyweight delivered a strong earnings forecast late Tuesday, while payments network Visa Inc. (NYSE:) jumped after it predicted earnings above pre-pandemic levels.

* Wednesday’s gains come after the previous day fell to the lowest since December 2020, as investors feared the US Federal Reserve could aggressively raise interest rates and hurt growth.

* The S&P 500 communication services index fell sharply. Alphabet (NASDAQ:), the parent company of Google pulled back after it reported that quarterly ad sales on YouTube slowed and its revenue fell short of expectations.

* “What we’ve seen is that failures are being punished a little more severely, but successes are also being rewarded,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management.

* “With interest rates where they are and the 10-year Treasury testing 2.8%, I think there is a big question about growth and valuations,” he added.

* Facebook (NASDAQ:) owner Meta Platforms Inc FB.O was lower ahead of its quarterly report after the market close.

* Aircraft maker Boeing (NYSE:) Co fell after it said it would halt production of its 777X model until 2023 due to certification issues as well as weak demand for the wide-body aircraft.

* Nearly a third of S&P 500 companies have reported results this week. 80% of the 176 companies in the S&P 500 so far have beaten Wall Street’s expectations, when normally only 66% beat estimates.

* Based on preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 7.18 points, or 0.17%, to 4,182.38, while the Nasdaq lost 3.56 points, or 0.03%, to 12,487.18. The Industrial Average rose 46.50 points, or 0.14%, to 33,286.68 units.

(Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)