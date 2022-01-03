Wall Street could decline for a few months before further long-term rally. The screenings for January 3. What will 2022 be like for JPMorgan

In recent days we have highlighted what the movement of the main international lists could be in the next 12 months. Today we will focus our attention on the American ones. What is our view? Wall Street could decline for a few months before further long-term rally.

Let’s proceed step by step

At the close of trading on December 30, the prices of the share lists showed the following values:

Dow Jones

36,338.30

Nasdaq C.

15,644.97

S&P 500

4,766.18.

The forecast for 2022 on a weekly scale

The graph shows that Wall Street could decline for a few months before further long-term rises.

What are the minimums and maximums expected for the new year?

Dow Jones

minimum area 33,267 / 34,973

area of ​​maximum 40,123 / 42,094

This forecast will be confirmed until a monthly close of less than 33,950 occurs.

Nasdaq C.

minimum area 14.302 / 15.258

area of ​​maximum 18,111 / 19,456

This forecast will be confirmed until a monthly close of less than 14,178 occurs.

S&P 500

minimum area 4,229 / 4,521

area of ​​maximum 5,318 / 5,567

This forecast will be confirmed until a monthly close of less than 4,233 occurs.

The price levels to be monitored in the short term for January 3 and up to 7 days

Dow Jones

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 36.485. Long-lasting drops only with a weekly close of less than 35,954.

Nasdaq C.

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 15,778. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 15,902.

S&P 500

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4.787. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,734.

We still report the weakness of the Nasdaq from a multi-weekly and daily perspective on all the lists analyzed. We have therefore reached a point where attention must be raised as even from a cyclical point of view (see forecast for the year 2022) we could start to decline for a few months

What will 2022 be like for JPMorgan?

JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM), closed the trading day of December 30 at a price of 158.35, down 0.08% from the previous session. In 2021, it hit the low at 121.61 and the high at 172.96.

Summary budget analysis

The recommendations of the other analysts (26 opinions) estimate a fair value in the area of ​​178.61. Our calculations, on the other hand, lead to a fair value in the area of ​​$ 205 per share.

The forecast for 2022

minimum area 145.11 / 162.89

area of ​​maximum 199 / 210.11.

This forecast will be confirmed until a monthly close below 144.84 occurs.

The short-term trend is bearish and therefore until we see daily and then weekly closings above $ 160.24, further falls towards the 145.11 / 136 area will be possible.