Wall Street does not raise its head: it fell again waiting for new reports on the profits of large companies

Brokers on the New York Stock Exchange (Reuters)

Stocks fell on Wall Street on Monday, ahead of the last round of reports of corporate earnings and in a busy week of updates from the inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, the nasdaq 1%, while the dow jones it fell 0.3 percent.

The main indices come from a volatile week in which gains were posted due to a two-day rally that protected shares from several days of weakness.

The technological values They were the ones that weighed the most in the market. Semiconductor and chip manufacturing equipment makers also suffered strong sales after the US government tighten export controls to limit China’s ability to obtain advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and manufacture advanced semiconductors.

FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips (Reuters)

Wall Street has shown turbulent amid concern about a persistently high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s plan to tame prices by raising interest rates. The goal is to slow economic growth and cool both borrowing and spending to control inflation, but the plan risks taking the economy into a tailspin. recession.

Investors will be able to get a more detailed picture of the Fed’s thinking on Wednesdaywhen the central bank publishes the minutes of its last monetary policy meeting. That’s when the Fed made another extra interest rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point.

“Nobody disputes whether inflation is falling, but simply the slope of the fallsaid David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. “The battle against inflation is being won and the problem is that the battle against recession you may be missing out unnecessarily.”

Wall Street will also get important updates on inflation and more information on how it’s affecting retail sales.

A woman in a supermarket in California (REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson)

The government will publish on Wednesday its report on the prices of productionwhich will provide details on inflation to level wholesaler for the companies. The closely watched consumer price report will be released on Thursday and the retail sales report will be released on Friday.

The latest sales update could confirm that consumers are increasingly financially tight, or at least retracting spending. That could send a signal to the Fed, Kelly said.

“I hope that the Federal Reserve is attentive to these indicators“, said. “I should tell you that you are much closer to both beating inflation and killing the economy than you think.”

The closely watched week of economic reports comes amid the opening of the latest round of corporate earnings. Those reports, and statements from companies and corporate executives, could help provide a clearer picture of how high prices are affecting revenue and earnings and expectations for the rest of the year and even into 2023.

PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines and Walgreens are among the big companies reporting results this week. Several large banks will present their results on Friday, including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup.

Inflation and recessionary risks continue to top the list of big concerns, but COVID-19 and its potential to exacerbate already slowing economic growth remains an unresolved issue. Stocks fell in Hong Kong Y Shanghai Given the news of new closures in China due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

(With information from AP)

