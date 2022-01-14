Business

Wall Street down, amid retail sales and bank disappointment; Dow -280pt From Investing.com

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read


© Reuters.

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com – US markets opened lower this Friday after disappointing retail sales and industrial production data showed the effects of inflation for both industry and consumers.

At 9:45 AM ET (3:45 PM CET), the was down 285 points, or 0.8%, to 35,829 points, while the was down 0.3%. The managed to snatch a + 0.2%, thanks to the perception that a possible slowdown in the economy could reduce the need for rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Official data this morning showed retail sales fell 1.9% in December, the largest monthly decline since February. While several factors made the data worse than it actually is (fearful consumers shopped early in October and November), the data points to weakening consumer spending.

Marc Ostwald, chief economist for ADM ISI in London, said the figures would be even worse, considering they have not been adjusted for inflation.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Burger King offers Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum to anyone who buys a sandwich

November 3, 2021

Christmas 2021 and Covid, forecasts and controversies – Chronicle

November 8, 2021

The first Primark store in Sicily in Catania: inauguration in December

November 11, 2021

New Fiat Panda, 500 and Punto: features, design, news

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button