Wall Street downgraded, Bitcoin slips, BTP yields on the rise

A Morgan Stanley report that downgrades Wall Street to “underperforming” in view of two troubled months makes a sensation – In less than a day BlacRock raises over a billion dollars from new Chinese clients but Soros criticizes her – Rain in sales on European bonds in view of the ECB meeting on Thursday – Juve in deep red but Exor is back in profit

In less than a day, BlackRock raised just over $ 1 billion from 111,000 new Chinese customers. The savings giant, the only one for now to be authorized to collect in China, was however harshly criticized by George Soros: it is a mistake to invest in this China, according to the tycoon. The weak performance of the Shanghai and Shenzhen and, above all, Hong Kong (-0.7%) prices while the Evergrande real estate empire crumbles (and new troubles for Suning, owner of Inter Milan) justifies the skepticism of Soros.

But the warning of Morgan Stanley on Wall Street, downgraded to “underperforming” in view of two “bumpy” months, that is troubled, in the face of the economic slowdown, of the conflicts triggered by the parliamentary debate on reforms and by the obstacles that the Republicans will raise against the new debt ceiling. As a result, the dollar rose (1.1814 against the euro) and the 10-year Treasury Note yield, which pushed yesterday to 1.38%, a level not seen since July.

ACCELERATES JAPANESE EXPORT, AUSTRALIA DECIDES ON RATES

Still good news coming from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Nikkei accelerated after Japan’s GDP was released. In the second quarter, growth was 1.9%, much more than what was communicated in the first reading (+ 1.3%): the consensus was + 1.6%. The Nikkei is starting to close higher (+ 0.5%) for the ninth session in a row.

Down the Taipei Taiex (-0.9%). Also falls elsewhere in the Asia Pacific area. Australia loses a few hours after the Central Bank meeting, which will have to decide whether or not to cut tapering.

USA, ONLY TECH GOES UP: NETFLIX + 2.7%

Wall Street futures are down slightly, the S & P500 index closed 0.3% lower, the Dow Jones 0.8%. New record for the Nasdaq (+ 0.1%) and for the FANG + index, dragged by Apple (+ 1.6%) and Netflix (+ 2.7%).

Boeing down (-1.8%) after the breakdown of negotiations for a large supply of 737s to Ryan Air: too much difference on the price.

PAYPAL, BIG SHOT IN JAPAN

PayPal announced tonight the acquisition of Japan’s Paidy for $ 2.7 billion: the company it bought allows Japanese consumers to pay bills online using just their name and email address.

Tonight Dow Jones wrote that the Elliott fund has come to have a one billion dollar share in Citrix, compared to a capitalization of 12.5 billion dollars: the executives of the Milan owner fund want changes in the strategy of the software company that allow the sharing of applications between users.

WTI crude oil is barely moved, at 68.5 dollars a barrel. Gold at 1,797 dollars, recovering slightly from -1.5% yesterday.

BITCOIN TONF: -9.8%

Bitcoin settling at $ 46,730, after yesterday’s blow (-9.8%). As already anticipated, El Salvador has announced that it will allow a double currency regime: the local currency will be supported on an experimental basis by bitcoin. The announcement of the adoption of the cryptocurrency among those accepted by the Central American state had been accompanied by strong purchases: since the end of May, bitcoin had risen by about 70%.

THE ZEW DISAPPOINTS, THE WAIT FOR THE ECB HAS INCREASED

Three days after the ECB meeting, a disturbing data rains on the markets for the German economy: the Zew index on the expectations of an audience of economists, entrepreneurs, analysts and people from the business world, fell to 26 points in September, from 40 , 4th of August; the consensus was 30.3. The index fell for the fourth consecutive month, confirming that uncertainty reigns supreme despite the moderate, if not good, trend of the economic situation: industrial production grew by 1% in July. On an annual basis, the increase was 5.7%, above the estimated + 5.2%.

And so profit-taking prevailed in the lists, pending assessment of the strength of the hawks on the occasion of the ECB directorate. In the meantime, it is acknowledged that purchases of securities under the Pepp program are continuing, indeed accelerating: € 16.74 billion, up from 11.54 billion in the previous week. The total since the beginning of the program has risen to 1,341.82 billion, out of a total budget of 1,850 billion to be used by next March.

SALES RAIN ON BONDS: BTP RETURNS 0.76%

In view of the ECB meeting on Thursday, bond market sales intensify on both sides of the Atlantic. The 10-year Treasury yield rises to + 1.375%, +4 basis points. This is the maximum in two months.

Sales also on European government bonds. The yield of the ten-year BTP rises to 0.76%, the highest for more than two months, the German Bund at -0.31%.

the Italy-Germany spread on the ten-year stretch goes up to 109 basis points, from 105 at the last closing.

Spain has started the placement of a twenty-year green bond for an amount not exceeding € 5 billion, with orders exceeding € 38.5 billion.

MILAN TAIL LIGHT

Piazza Affari (-0.73% to 26.073 points) was the rear of the European lists. In the rest of Europe: Frankfurt -0.57%; Amsterdam -0.48%; Paris -0.26%; London -0.51%; flat Madrid.

DOUBLE SHOT OF DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The telecommunications sector closes a session in the spotlight thanks to the double transaction of Deutsche Telekom with T-Mobile Netherlands and SoftBank, communicated before the opening of the equity markets. The German group and the Swedish Tele 2 have announced the sale of the joint venture T-Mobile Netherlands, 75% controlled by Bonn, for a total value of 5.1 billion euros including debt: the private equity consortium set up will buy by Apax and Warburg Pincus.

Furthermore, Deutsche Telekom has reached a strategic and equity agreement with the Japanese group SoftBank and will reinvest a portion of the proceeds.

SPAIN, BANCA SABADELL CLOSES 496 BRANCHES

In the banking sector, the complete or partial closure of 496 branches of the Spanish bank Sabadell in its domestic market should be noted, as part of a plan to cut costs and increase profitability.

ALLIANZ IN THE SIGHT OF THE BAFIN INSPECTORS

Weak Allianz (-0.3%) after Reuters reported that BaFin launched an investigation into losses suffered by some of the group’s investment funds in the United States last year.

STELLANTIS PLACES 1.2%, A 600 MILLION BUSINESS

Stellantis evening blitz (-0.90%). The company sold 90 million shares, equal to 1.2% of the capital, for an amount exceeding 600 million euros with an Accelerated Book transaction.

EXOR RETURNS TO PROFIT OF 838 MILLION

Yesterday the Exor half-yearly report was approved. The holding company chaired by John Elkann saw the value of the assets (defined net asset value, net of debts) rise from 29.5 billion dollars on 31 December last to 32.1 billion on 30 June. Exor’s share of the profits of the subsidiaries reached € 1.37 billion, compared to the loss of € 1.26 billion in the first half of 2020, when the outbreak of the pandemic had severely penalized the operating companies. The holding’s consolidated net profit amounted to 838 million compared to a loss of 1.31 billion a year earlier.

JUVENTUS IN DEEP RED: -190 MILLION IN THE 2020/21 FINANCIAL YEAR

The situation of Juventus emerges from the financial accounts. The Juventus team suffered a loss of 77 million in the January-June semester, which, added to the 113 million already announced for the July-December semester, would give a loss of 190 million for the entire 2020-2021 financial year.

FERRAGAMO TOWARDS 10% EBIT

Positive day for luxury: Moncler rises by 0.7% after the promotion of Citi. Ferragamo + 1% pending the results of the board of directors communicated to the closed stock market: at the end of 2021, the ebit margin will touch 10%.

RECORD COLLECTION FOR FINECO

Fineco is also in great evidence (+ 1.1%): in August the bank announced deposits of € 587 million, 67% of which were directed towards assets under management. Azimut (-0.08%) and Banca Mediolanum (-0.5%) were slightly down despite positive deposits.

REALIZE ON STM, LEONARDO AND DIASORIN

He took profits on the brightest stocks in past sessions. Stm moves back (-0.4%), in line with the European sector in slight slowdown. Leonardo loses hits (-1%).

Diasorin was also down (-2.4%) after the recent highs of € 205.80, a step away from the historic record of € 211. Recordati was also weak (-2.25%). Amplifon -2.04%.

Sales on utilities do not end: A2a -1.93%, Enel-1.62%, Hera -1.41%.

The oil sector was in contrast, penalized by the drop in Brent: Saipem lost 0.6%, Eni stable, Maire Tecnimont lost 1.5%.

CALTAFGIRONE OVER 6% IN GENERAL

Generali stable: Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone has taken a step from 6% in the shareholding of the Lion. In detail, between 3 and 6 September, Caltagirone – through the holding companies Fincal and Finanziaria Italiana 2005 – acquired approximately 2.15 million shares.

TONFO DI ESPRINET, PIAGGIO RUNS

Setback for Esprinet (-5.99%) after the race triggered by good results. Mediobanca Securities confirmed a neutral rating and target price of 13.8 euro on the share, followed also by Intesa Sanpaolo rating buy and a target price of 15.5 euro.

Piaggio did well (+ 4.05%) on the wave of analysts’ consensus for the agreement on batteries with Honda, Ktm and Yamaha. Among the minors, Sesa sells 1% after the partnership agreement for the development of digital platforms for e-commerce on the Chinese market for nutraceutical products.