Wall Street ended another losing week as stocks plunged to two-month lows.

The actions fell sharply on Wall Street, leaving the market with another week of sizable losses, as a stark warning of FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy gave investors more cause for concern.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, the nasdaq lost almost 1% and the dow jones nearly half a percentage point. FedEx had its biggest loss on record after saying a sharp drop in its business had worsened in recent weeks.

The markets were already in suspense for the persistent inflationas well as the rise in interest rates being applied to combat it, which will slow down the economy.

benchmark index S&P 500 fell below the mark 3,900 pointsa level that traders consider a key support, dragged down by the collapse of the 23.4% of the shares of FedEx Corp.

FedEx stock was headed for its worst day on record after the company said the slowdown in world demand it worsened in late August and was predicted to worsen in the November quarter.

The S&P 500 is now just 5.8% above its mid-June closing lowas Wall Street’s summer rally is running out of steam on fears of a steep climb interest rates in the United States and the deterioration of earnings growth.

The market expects the US Federal Reserve to carry out the third consecutive raise of interest rates in 75 basis points at its meeting next week, after the latest data did not alter the expected course of aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The world Bank has announced that the global economy could move closer to recession, while the International Monetary Fund has stated that it expects a slowdown in the third quarter.

September, which is a seasonally weak period for markets, will also see the Federal Reserve accelerates the reduction of its balance up to 95,000 million dollars per montha move that some investors fear could increase market volatility and hurt the economy.

Meanwhile, the week of the monthly expiration of the options, which ends on the third Friday of each month, has been marked by a volatility higher than usual this year as options hedging activity has amplified market moves.

The strategists of Goldman Sachs They noted in a note that $509 billion in individual stock options are due to expire on Friday, 10% more than last month’s expiration and 30% more than July’s.

On average, the S&P 500 has fallen 1.8% in the weeks of options expiryagainst an average weekly gain of 0.09% in the weeks without expiration, according to a Reuters analysis.

