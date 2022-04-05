Wall Street ended higher fueled by tech giants

A Wall Street logo in front of the Stock Exchange in New York (REUTERS / Carlo Allegri)

wall street closed this Monday in green and the dow jones Industriales, its main indicator, increased by 0.30% at the end of a day that started mixed and in which the rises of the big tech.

At the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the dow jones rose 103.61 points, to 34,921.88 integers, while the selective S&P 500 advanced 0.81%, or 36.78 points, to 4,582.64, and the market composite index nasdaq it advanced 1.90% or 271.05 integers, to 14,532.55.

Wall Street woke up the day mixed and almost flat with various issues floating on the New York parquet like the war in Ukrainethe unstable prices of Petroleumthe latest positive data on the unemployment met last week, inflation or the measures of Federal Reserve (Fed).

In fact, the intermediate oil price of Texas (WTI) shot up 4% again this Monday, standing at 103.28 dollars a barrel, after last week it had lost 12% of its value.

The requests of new sanctions against Russiaafter the discovery of dead civilians in the city of Bucha, on the outskirts of kyiv, have reawakened the fear that these could be directed against oil.

“From a geopolitical point of view, more sanctions against Russia are called for, as the international community now accuses Russia of war crimes following the discovery of a mass grave outside kyiv.; and oil is the main candidate for additional sanctions, ”said the president of the Sevens Report group, Tom Essaye, in a note.

Today’s session was clearly led by the rise in technology, with Twitter in the lead. The messaging platform closed with a rise of 27.12% after it became known that the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, had acquired 9.2% of the company.

For its part, Tesla closed the session with its shares revalued by 5.61%.

amazon rose 2.93%, Goal 4.02%, Nvidia 2.43% and intel 2.27%, marking a great day for technology companies.

In the end, four sectors ended up positive, led by non-essential goods (2.33%), communications (2.28%), technology (1.91%) and energy (0.07%) , while among those that lost the most were public services (-0.79%), health (-0.75%) and finance (-0.48%).

Among the 30 values ​​of the Dow Jones, the gains of Salesforce (3.11%), Apple (2.37%), Intel (2.27%) and Microsoft (1.79%) stood out, as well as the setbacks of Travelers ( -1.85%), Walgreens (-1.05%) and Johnson & Johnson (-0.97%).

In other markets, at the close of Wall Street, gold rose to $1,935 an ounce, the 10-year debt yield rose to 2.402% and the dollar gained ground against the euro, with an exchange rate of 1.096.

(With information from EFE)

